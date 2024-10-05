PHILIPPINES, October 5 - Press Release

October 4, 2024 Bong Go lauds groundbreaking of new Super Health Center in Malinao, Albay as part of efforts to provide accessible healthcare for all Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, Chairperson of the Senate Health Committee, commended the groundbreaking of the Super Health Center in Malinao, Albay which was held last Wednesday, October 2. He reaffirmed the need to push for such initiatives to improve healthcare access in underserved communities. The establishment of this Super Health Center aims to provide primary medical services to residents, especially in areas where healthcare facilities are lacking. Senator Go, known for his advocacy on advancing health, emphasized the vital role of Super Health Centers in bringing essential health services closer to the Filipino people. Through the collective efforts of Go, the Department of Health (DOH) led by Secretary Teodoro Herbosa, local government units, and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated for the construction of around 700 Super Health Centers to bring primary health services closer to communities. In Albay, there are eight centers funded as of this year. Each Super Health Center aims to cater to basic health services, including consultations, diagnostics, maternal and child healthcare, immunization, and emergency services, among others. "Kailangan nating ilapit ang gobyerno sa ating mga kababayan, lalo na sa mga higit na nangangailangan. Sa mga pasilidad na kagaya nito, tayo ay kumikilos para matiyak na walang maiiwan pagdating sa kalusugan," he said. He reiterated his support for more health programs that aim to uplift the quality of life of Filipinos, ensuring that health services are not only accessible but also affordable for everyone. He has been instrumental in pushing for health infrastructure development, as well as improved access to medical assistance programs through the Malasakit Centers which he initiated. Signed into law in 2019, the Malasakit Centers Act, which was principally authored and sponsored by Go, seeks to provide Filipinos with convenient access to medical programs. 166 Malasakit Centers have been established, and more or less 15 million Filipinos have benefitted from the program, according to the DOH. In Albay, Malasakit Center is located at the Bicol Regional Training and Teacher Hospital in Daraga. "Sa ating mga kababayan dito sa Malinao at sa buong Albay, asahan niyo po ang aking patuloy na pagsuporta at serbisyo sa inyo, sa abot ng aking makakaya. We will keep working to ensure that healthcare is within reach for every Filipino," Mr. Malasakit said. "Mga kababayan ko, patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos," Go ended.

