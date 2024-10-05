PHILIPPINES, October 5 - Press Release

October 4, 2024 Giving the youth a better future through education, Bong Go supports scholars in Nueva Vizcaya Emphasizing the importance of education towards a brighter future for the youth, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go extended support to scholars from various universities gathered on Wednesday, October 2 in Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya. Aside from the scholarships advocated by Senator Go through the Tulong Dunong Program (TDP), his Malasakit Team also provided snacks, shirts, and vitamins to 52 scholars while select recipients were given basketballs and volleyballs during a gathering held at the Nueva Vizcaya State University (NVSV) Function Hall. The CHED-TDP aims to assist eligible Filipino students in achieving their academic dreams by providing financial support, in line with the government's mission to provide inclusive and quality education. In his message to the scholars, Go, Chair of the Senate Youth Committee, emphasized the importance of education, encouraging the students to study hard as they represent the future of the nation. "Education is the cornerstone of our nation's progress. I stand firmly behind the growth and progress of our youth, as they are instrumental in shaping our future leaders," said Go. "Nanawagan ako ng pagkakaisa at pakikipagtulungan natin kasama na ang CHED at iba pang ahensya ng gobyerno, at mga kapwa ko mambabatas na patuloy nating isulong ang mga inisyatibo para sa kinabukasan ng mga kabataan," he added. Go earlier co-authored and co-sponsored RA 11510, which institutionalizes the Alternative Learning System (ALS) to improve basic education delivery to underserved and disadvantaged students; RA 11984, or the "No Permit, No Exam Prohibition Act", which prohibits educational institutions from denying students the right to take exams due to unpaid fees; RA 12006 or the "Free College Entrance Examinations Act", waiving entrance exam fees at private higher educational institutions for qualified top students; as well as RA 11997, or the "Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo Act," which increases the teaching supply allowances for public school teachers. In addition, Go has co-authored and co-sponsored bills that aim to improve access to education, including Senate Bill Nos. 1360 and 1864. SBN 1360 seeks to expand the coverage of the tertiary education subsidy by amending RA 10931, the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act, which was enacted during the term of former President Rodrigo Duterte. Meanwhile, SBN 1864, or the Student Loan Payment Moratorium During Disasters and Emergencies Act, aims to offer relief to students who have taken out loans but cannot repay them due to disasters and other emergencies. Furthermore, Go has also been pushing for the passage of his proposed SBN 1786, which seeks to mandate public HEIs to establish Mental Health Offices on their campuses. This aligns with his belief that mental health should receive the same level of attention and care as physical health. Reminding the scholars to make health as their top priority in order to function in school well, the Senator encouraged them to get into sports, stay away from illegal drugs to stay healthy and fit. The senator played a key role in creating the National Academy of Sports (NAS) by authoring and co-sponsoring RA 11470. Located in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac, NAS combines secondary education with a sports-focused curriculum, offering a dual path for student-athletes to excel in their sports and academic endeavors. Additionally, Go principally sponsored and authored SBN 2514, the proposed Philippine National Games (PNG) Act. This bill aims to institutionalize a national sports program aimed at developing grassroots talent and aligning it with the country's overall sports strategy. "Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo, at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," concluded Go.

