PHILIPPINES, October 5 - Press Release

October 5, 2024 STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON ALICE GUO'S PLAN TO RUN FOR PUBLIC OFFICE The reported plan of Guo Hua Ping, also known as Alice Guo, to run for public office is yet another brazen attempt to undermine the country's laws. I strongly urge the COMELEC to immediately enforce the necessary legal measures to disqualify her from seeking public office. The COMELEC itself approved the recommendation of its Law Department to take action against Guo for violating the Omnibus Election Code through blatant misrepresentation. One of the key findings is the matching fingerprints between Alice Guo and Chinese passport holder Guo Hua Ping. Also, she falsely claimed to be a Filipino born in Tarlac, while official records show that she is a Chinese national, born in Fujian to her Chinese mother, Lin Wenyi. Malinaw sa ating batas na bawal ang mga banyaga na tumakbo sa anumang posisyon sa gobyerno.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.