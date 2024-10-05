Florida’s Historic Coast Introduces New AI-Powered Know-It-All Assistant

Travelers can utilize destination-specific technology to receive real-time information in 90+ languages.

St. Augustine, FL, Oct. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida’s Historic Coast may be known for its almost 460 years of history, but it’s stepping into the future with a new Know-It-All Assistant. This innovative feature on FloridasHistoricCoast.com will help travelers and prospective visitors explore attractions, lodging, events, and more in St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra and the Beaches.

“We are thrilled to harness the power of artificial intelligence (AI) in this new way,” says Susan Phillips, President and Chief Executive Officer of St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra and The Beaches Visitors and Convention Bureau. “This assistant is unique, as the model has been customized to our specific destination information. Users will receive quick and accurate answers to their inquiries.”

The Know-It-All Assistant was created to help travelers learn about a specific destination. The tool appears on the bottom right of the FloridasHistoricCoast.com web page as a blue box with the phrase “Ask me about Florida’s Historic Coast.” Its learning technology is tailored to St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra and The Beaches, providing users with demographically targeted information. Using in-depth analytical insights, Florida’s Historic Coast can review the query data and improve the efficacy of the Know-It-All Assistant.

The AI-powered tool understands questions in over 90 languages with native comprehension. It does not follow a scripted response format, so responses are factual with a natural, conversational tone. It can also include links to specific web pages, providing more in-depth information and helpful services. The Know-It-All Assistant can also handle more complex requests, creating itineraries and providing multiple options.

For example, visitors can type into the assistant, “Plan a romantic date night in Ponte Vedra.” Florida’s Historic Coast AI Assistant provides a list of recommendations for dining including rooftop cocktails at 1912 Ocean Bar & Rooftop, Vernon’s, or Valley Smoked, followed by a Moonlit Mystery boat tour with Florida Water Tours in nearby Vilano Beach. Ask ”What are some great activities for a fishing trip”, the AI Assistant will populate several great options for an unforgettable fishing trip including a list of charter services available, tips on surf fishing, and some of the best inland fishing spots. An inquiry for beachfront lodging returns links for hotels and resorts, and a brief property description for each.

Paired with Florida’s Historic Coast in-depth trip planner found on the top right bar on FloridasHistoricCoast.com, the Know-It-All AI-powered Assistant can help visitors and experienced travelers discover new adventures.

Located midway between Daytona Beach and Jacksonville, Florida's Historic Coast includes historic St. Augustine, the outstanding golf and seaside elegance of Ponte Vedra, the rural beauty of Hastings, Elkton, St. Johns, and 42 miles of pristine Atlantic beaches. Visitor Information Centers are located at 10 Castillo Drive, St. Augustine; 200 Solana Rd. Suite B, Ponte Vedra Beach: and at the St. Johns County Beach Pier Park, 350 A1A Beach Blvd., St. Augustine Beach. For advance travel information, call 1.800.653.2489 or go to the Visitors and Convention Bureau website at www.FloridasHistoricCoast.com. Check us out on social media Instagram @FloridasHistoricCoast; @ViajaStAugustine, Facebook.com/OfficialStAugustine, and Facebook.com/ViajaStAugustine and Twitter @FlHistoricCoast

