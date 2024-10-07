Neuromap® AI-Based Functional & Psychological Brain Report Developed by Dr. Alptekin Aydin

Dr Alptekin Aydin develop neuromap with his team Developed by Cosmos Healthcare’s expert team led by Dr. Alptekin Aydin, Neuromap®

Neuromap® integrates advanced AI technology, cutting-edge algorithms, comprehensive & highly personalized brain reports.

Neuromap®: A Groundbreaking AI-Based Holistic Functional & Psychological Brain Report” — Harnessing the power of AI for personalized Functional Brain Reporting.

LONDON, ENFIELD, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cosmos Healthcare Launches Neuromap: A Groundbreaking AI-Based Holistic Functional & Psychological Brain Report for Personalized HealthcareHarnessing the power of AI to revolutionize brain function analysis and personalized treatment planning.London, Cosmos Healthcare, a leader in innovative healthcare solutions, is proud to announce the launch of Neuromap, a revolutionary AI-based system designed to generate holistic reports from quantitative EEG (qEEG) data. Neuromapoffers personalized treatment recommendations tailored to individual brain function and overall health, paving the way for more accurate diagnoses and customized healthcare strategies.Developed by Cosmos Healthcare’s expert team led by Dr. Alptekin Aydin, Neuromapintegrates advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technology with patient qEEG scans and other critical health information. The system’s cutting-edge algorithms identify patterns and correlations that were previously undetectable through conventional methods, producing comprehensive reports that are highly personalized to the individual.“The integration of AI into healthcare is transforming the landscape of personalized treatment,” said Dr. Alptekin Aydin, lead developer and Chief executive Officer at Cosmos Healthcare. “Neuromapharnesses the power of AI to provide an in-depth understanding of brain activity, making it possible to offer treatment recommendations that are truly tailored to each patient’s unique neurological profile.”Key Features of NeuromapNeuromapincorporates a wide range of features to provide a holistic overview of a patient’s brain function and health needs. These reports are designed not only for medical professionals but also for patients and their families to understand and engage with the treatment process.AI-Based Diagnosis and Recommendations: Neuromaputilizes AI to detect paroxysmal activity in EEG data, which is crucial for diagnosing conditions like epilepsy. Based on these findings, the system generates qEEG-guided rehabilitation and treatment plans for various neurological conditions.Personalized Recommendations: The reports include custom-tailored suggestions for therapy, education, sports, and nutrition plans, each based on the individual’s unique brain function analysis. This level of personalization ensures that treatments are more effective and responsive to the patient’s specific needs.Family Support and Home Adjustments: Neuromapemphasizes the importance of family involvement in the treatment process. The reports provide strategies for improving communication and support within the family unit, as well as recommendations for modifying the home environment to enhance rehabilitation outcomes. Sports, Nutrition, and Lifestyle Plans : The holistic approach includes detailed nutrition advice—suggesting foods to eat, foods to avoid, and vitamin recommendations—alongside sports and physical activity plans tailored to the patient’s cognitive and neurological profile. This aspect of Neuromapensures that patients’ physical health supports their mental and neurological rehabilitation.Educational and Professional Guidance: Neuromapoffers guidance on educational pathways and career development, with a focus on the patient’s cognitive abilities and learning needs. For individuals with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and other conditions, Neuromapprovides specific recommendations based on international treatment programs such as Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT).Age-Related Considerations: For older populations, Neuromapeven measures occipital alpha activity scores, which help identify risks of conditions such as Alzheimer’s and dementia. This feature is particularly beneficial for adults over 30 who may be at increased risk of age-related cognitive decline.Revolutionizing Personalized TreatmentNeuromapstands at the forefront of personalized healthcare, leveraging artificial intelligence to provide detailed, actionable insights into brain function and health. This AI-driven solution enables healthcare providers to offer more precise and effective treatments for patients with a wide range of neurological conditions, from epilepsy and autism to Alzheimer’s and dementia.With Neuromap, Cosmos Healthcare continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in modern medicine. The system’s ability to synthesize complex neurological data into a clear and actionable format empowers both healthcare providers and patients, ensuring that treatment plans are more targeted, effective, and holistic.About Cosmos HealthcareCosmos Healthcare is an industry leader in AI-powered healthcare innovations, dedicated to improving patient outcomes through advanced technology and personalized care solutions. Under the guidance of Dr. Alptekin Aydin, the team at Cosmos Healthcare is committed to integrating cutting-edge research and clinical expertise into real-world healthcare applications.

