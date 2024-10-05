Full Closure of Likelike Highway one direction at a time beginning Monday, Oct. 7
HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) is notifying drivers that paving work in Kāne‘ohe continues with Likelike Highway, starting Monday, Oct. 7.
Crews will be working between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. in the following areas. (Bold indicates the primary closure scheduled for that day). All other closures are for work zone safety or to facilitate construction. HPD will be directing traffic.
|
Mon, Oct 7
|
|
Tuesday, Oct 8 and Wednesday, Oct 9
|
This segment of the Kamehameha Highway repaving between Pali Highway and Likelike Highway is estimated to be finished on Oct. 9.
The paving of the intersection itself will be scheduled for January 2025, so work can be done at night to avoid seabird season.
Permanent striping between Pali Highway and Likelike highway will begin in mid-October.
For a list of weekly lane closures go here: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/oahu/
Mahalo for your patience as we improve the roadways.
###
