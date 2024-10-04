Weekly Traffic Update: October 4, 2024

Louisiana St. closed at 11th St. and 12th St. for third phase of improvements project

Beginning Monday, October 7, City contractors will close Louisiana St. to through traffic at 11th St. and 12th St. to perform water service connections on the east side of Louisiana St. for work associated with the third phase of the 11th St. & Louisiana St. improvements project. All traffic will be routed through Indiana St. and Ohio St. Residents living in the 1100 block of Louisiana St. will still be able to access parking spots from either side of Louisiana St.

The City anticipates this closure to end October 8, pending weather or other delays.

UPDATE: 11th St. and New York St. intersection closure extended

Originally announced in the Weekly Traffic Update for July 26, the closure of the 11th St. and New York St. intersection has been extended due to unforseen construction delays.

The City now anticipates this intersection to reopen in late-October, pending weather or other delays.

9th St. and Kentucky St. intersection traffic control planned for October 7

Beginning Monday, October 7, City contractors will perform maintenance on the traffic signal cabinet at the intersection of 9th St. and Kentucky St. During this time, the traffic lights will be turned off and crews will put four-way stop signs in place.

The City anticipates this work to end the same day, October 7, pending weather or other delays.

Clinton Pkwy. traffic impacts for AT&T project

On Thursday, October 10, contractors for AT&T will remove an overhead line spanning across Clinton Pkwy. This work will cause a brief slowdown of traffic on Clinton Pkwy. for both directions. This slowdown will primarily impact traffic west of Olympic Dr. and east of E 965 Rd.

The City anticipates this project to end the same day, October 10, pending weather or other delays.

KDOT to host open house for K-10/SLT expansion project

The Kansas Department of Transportation will host a public open house for the K-10/South Lawrence Trafficway (SLT) expansion project on Wednesday, Oct. 9, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Southwest Middle School, located at 2511 Inverness Drive in Lawrence.

The open house will provide an overview of the SLT south project, which extends from U.S. 40/6th Street to U.S. 59/Iowa Street. The public will be able to review project and construction information and speak one-on-one with project staff. There will be no formal presentation, and attendees can come and go at any time during the event.

Information presented at the meeting will be available online on Thursday, Oct. 10. To view the materials, learn about the project and sign up for project updates, visit https://slt-ks.ksdot.gov/.

Milling to begin for N 2nd N 3rd improvements project

Beginning the week of October 7, City contractors may begin milling the outer lanes of N 2nd and N 3rd streets beginning on the south end of the road (east side) and progressing north to the I-70 overpass. Once the work has reached that point, work will shift to the west side of the roads and progress south.

When the outside lanes are milled down two inches, drivers may still cross that area to turn into businesses or intersecting streets. Please use caution when driving on the milled area.

The City will continue to provide updates on this work as the project continues. The City anticipates this work to be completed by November, pending weather or other delays.

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive map, visit: lawrenceks.org/construction.

Contact: Michael Leos, Communication & Community Engagement Specialist, Municipal Services & Operations – mleos@lawrenceks.org