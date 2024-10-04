International election observers to Bosnia and Herzegovina’s local elections to hold press conference on Monday

SARAJEVO, 4 October 2024 – International election observers will hold a press conference to present their findings following the local elections in Bosnia and Herzegovina on Monday 7 October.

What:

A press conference of the international election observation mission to the local elections in Bosnia and Herzegovina

The press conference can be attended in person or via Zoom (details below)

Who:

Corien Jonker, Head of the ODIHR Election Observation Mission

Carla Dejonghe, Head of the Congress Delegation

Lucia Annunziata, Head of the EP Delegation​

When:

15.00 local time (GMT +2) on 7 October 2024

Where:

Hotel Europe, Conference room 1, Vladislava Skarića 5, Sarajevo

Registration:

To take part via Zoom, please register by 11:00 CET on 7 October using this link.

The international election observation is a joint mission of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), the Council of Europe Congress of Local and Regional Authorities (Congress), and the European Parliament (EP). The mission totals 240 observers from 37 countries, composed of 202 ODIHR experts and long- and short-term observers, 25 parliamentarians and staff from the Congress, and 13 from the EP.

For more information, please contact:

Katya Andrusz, ODIHR: +48 609 522 266 or katya.andrusz@odihr.pl

Stéphanie Poirel, Congress: + 33 3 90 21 52 44 or Stephanie.POIREL@coe.int

Raffaele Luise, EP: +32 470880101 or raffaele.luise@europarl.europa.eu