Hampton University Climbs in Ranking of Nation’s Top 10 HBCUs, “Best National Universities” in 2025 U.S. News and World Report’s “Best Colleges”

Historic Leadership Transition Sparks Launch of Bold Strategic Plan, Pioneering Amazing Programs in Engineering, Computer Science, Psychology

Hampton, VA, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hampton University proudly announces its impressive rise in the 2025 U.S. News & World Report rankings, securing a position as #7 among the nation’s top 10 historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), up one spot, and among “Best National Universities.”These milestones reflect the university’s unwavering commitment to academic excellence and student success.

In addition to its ranking among HBCUs, Hampton University has been recognized for its outstanding undergraduate engineering programs, placing #115 at schools where a doctorate isn’t offered. The university’s Computer Science and Psychology programs have also garnered acclaim, highlighting the institution’s focus on producing graduates who are well-equipped for today’s competitive job market.

Further emphasizing its dedication to fostering student success, Hampton University ranks #97 in Top Performers on Social Mobility, marking a notable jump of one place in this crucial category. This recognition highlights the university’s efforts to provide pathways for underserved populations to achieve their educational and professional goals.

“We’re proud to see our efforts recognized in these rankings, which reflect our commitment to excellence in education and the transformative power of our programs,” said President Darrell K. Williams. “As we move forward, we remain dedicated to fostering a vibrant learning environment that empowers our students to excel and make meaningful contributions to society.”

U.S. News & World Report ranks schools according to their performance across a set of 17 widely accepted indicators of excellence. The 2025 report evaluated nearly 1,500 colleges and universities across the nation. Since 1984, prospective students and their families have looked to the publication’s rankings as a trusted guide. This year’s edition continues to prioritize post-graduate success and social mobility, which is used to project the economic potential for graduates and their family legacy.

This historic leadership transition coincides with the launch of a bold strategic plan aimed at Elevating Hampton Excellence. The plan introduces innovative programs in key areas such as Religion and Climate Science, aligning with the university’s mission to produce groundbreaking research and impactful leaders. Additionally, the expansion of Hampton’s digital footprint aims to enhance accessibility and engagement, ensuring that students can thrive in a rapidly evolving academic landscape.

Hampton University’s continued rise in the rankings not only highlights its academic prowess but also reaffirms its role as a leader among HBCUs. As the university embarks on this new chapter, it remains steadfast in its mission to provide a world-class education that elevates the Hampton experience for all.



Elevating Hampton Excellence

Hampton University’s strategic initiative is aimed at fostering a culture of academic rigor, innovation, and community engagement. Rooted in the University’s commitment to excellence, this 10-year plan seeks to enhance educational offerings, expand research opportunities, and empower students to become leaders in their fields. Through innovative programs, commitment to producing groundbreaking research, collaboration with industry partners, and a focus on social mobility, Elevating Hampton Excellence strives to create an inclusive environment where all students can thrive. This initiative embodies Hampton’s mission to transform lives, uplift communities, and elevate the collective potential of its students, faculty, and alumni.

About Hampton University

Hampton University, a dynamic historically Black institution with a rich legacy of excellence in education, research, and community service, provides a nurturing and empowering environment for students to thrive academically and personally. Founded in 1868, Hampton blends a strong liberal arts foundation with a focus on scientific and professional disciplines, providing a diverse array of technical, liberal arts and graduate degree programs. Contributing $530 million to the Hampton Roads economy, the university plays a pivotal role in the region’s growth while advancing its mission of inclusion and innovation. Named to Money Magazine’s “Best Colleges in America” and Coastal Virginia magazine’s “Best Private College,” Hampton University is a tightly-knit community of learners and educators representing 44 states and 32 territories and nations. Committed to fostering intellectual curiosity, critical thinking, and global citizenship, Hampton University prepares students to thrive in an ever-changing world. Visit www.hamptonu.edu.

Attachments

Richelle Payne Hampton University 757.727.5253 Richelle.Payne@Hamptonu.edu

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.