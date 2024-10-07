Argent LNG Project to Boost Port Fourchon’s Future as a Global Energy Hub

www.argentlng.com Argent LNG GTT Tanks Argent LNG Tanks Argent LNG Site Port Fourchon is a multi-use coastal port that functions primarily as a land base for multiple offshore energy support service companies.

METAIRIE, LA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Argent LNG project is set to play a pivotal role in the future of Port Fourchon , according to Chett Chiasson, Executive Director of the Greater Lafourche Port Commission (GLPC). The project will significantly expand the port's capacity, enabling it to support both offshore energy operations and global energy exports.“The Argent LNG project is very important to the future of Port Fourchon,” said Chiasson. “It gives us the ability to expand our capability in servicing energy. It allows us to move forward with some of our deepening plans that we have for deepening to 50 feet here in Port Fourchon, which we've had planned for about 10 years now. This project will allow us to become an all-encompassing port—not just for the day-to-day servicing of offshore energy but also for the export market, providing energy around the world.”Chiasson emphasized the transformative potential of the project, which will not only create new jobs during construction and ongoing operations but also position Port Fourchon as a key player in the global energy export market. With the deepening of the port, larger vessels will be able to dock, facilitating the export of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and other energy products to markets around the globe.Jonathan Bass, CEO of Argent LNG, echoed Chiasson’s sentiments, underscoring the project’s importance for both the local economy and the broader energy landscape. “This partnership is about more than just LNG,” said Bass. “It’s about securing energy independence, creating jobs, and providing the infrastructure that will allow the U.S. to become a leading energy exporter. The impact of this project will be felt not only in the Gulf Coast region but around the world as we work to meet the growing global demand for cleaner energy.”About Argent LNGArgent LNG is a leading developer of liquefied natural gas facilities, dedicated to minimizing environmental impacts while addressing global energy needs.About Greater Lafourche Port Commission:The Greater Lafourche Port Commission is dedicated to the economic development of Port Fourchon and the surrounding region. The Commission strives to provide exceptional service and infrastructure to support the needs of the energy industry and enhance the local economy. ( https://portfourchon.com For more information, please visit https://www.argentlng.com

Argent LNG the Future of Port Fourchon - Chett Chiasson, Executive Director of the Greater Lafourche Port Commission

