Deadline Extended for Emergency Repair Grants

Governor Kathy Hochul today extended the application deadline for homeowners to apply for emergency repair grants for the July and August 2024 extreme weather events across the state. Under this program, administered by Homes and Community Renewal (HCR), emergency home repair assistance is available to eligible homeowners who reside in the impacted counties below. Funding up to $50,000 may be used for emergency housing repairs necessary to make the home safe, sanitary and habitable. The application deadline has now been extended to Friday, November 8.

“Extreme weather events have become all too common in our state, and my administration is committed to providing relief to New Yorkers in need,” Governor Hochul said. “These emergency repair grants are giving families the opportunity to rebuild — providing a lifeline to New Yorkers as they recover from these devastating storms.”

Funds are available to eligible homeowners for their primary residence where flood or insurance coverage or other forms of disaster recovery funds are not sufficient to return the home to a safe and habitable condition. The program is administered by non-profit organizations and serves the following counties:

July 10-16, 2024 severe weather events: Eligible Counties - Chautauqua, Madison, Erie, Oneida, Essex, Saratoga, Lewis, Warren

August 9-10, 2024 severe weather events: Eligible Counties - Allegany, Oswego, Delaware, St. Lawrence, Franklin, Steuben, Jefferson

August 18-19, 2024 severe weather events: Eligible Counties - Nassau and Suffolk

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “New York is ready to help eligible homeowners rebuild and repair following the major storms this past summer. We thank Governor Hochul for her leadership and our local partners for helping ensure homeowners have the resources they need to make their homes safe.”

More information on the program, including guidelines, administrators and income requirements is available by storm on HCR’s website.