The Blood Connection, Greenville Drive, Spartanburg Regional, and Bon Secours St. Francis Will Host Community Blood Drives to Support Western NC

PIEDMONT, SC, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Blood Connection (TBC) is partnering with the Greenville Drive, Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, and Bon Secours St. Francis for a community blood drive during a time of urgent need or blood donations following Hurricane Helene. The blood drive will be a two-day event offering the Upstate community a chance to donate their rewards to charities supporting recovery efforts for our neighbors in western North Carolina.

The blood drives will take place on Monday, October 7th from 10am–3pm at Fluor Field, and Tuesday, October 8th at Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System from 9am–4pm and Bon Secours Eastside from 9am-4pm.

Every blood donor will receive $50 in TBC rewards that they may choose to donate to charities via TBC’s donor portal to aid hurricane relief in western North Carolina. Charities eligible for donation include Samaritan’s Purse and North Carolina Foundation for Nursing (in support of the NC Nurses Association). The Drive will also be collecting essential items to donate to affected families and organizations. Those that donate will receive 20% off at the team store. The Drive will also donate 2 complimentary tickets per donor to their Halloween event, the Monster Mash, on October 25th. New Realm Brewing will offer Monday donors 10% off their check at the brewery that day.

As the local blood provider for all hospitals in the Upstate, Mission Health, UNC Health, and Advent Health in western Carolina, and countless other hospitals, EMS, and air transport throughout the Carolinas, Georgia, and Virginia, all blood donations made with The Blood Connection ensures your blood is used at a local hospital—providing lifesaving blood products to your neighbors and family.

“Being a community blood center means more than ensuring blood products stock the shelves of hospitals, it means caring for the communities we serve,” said Delisa English, President and CEO of The Blood Connection. “While our thoughts and prayers remain with each person, family, business, and hospital impacted by Hurricane Helene, we are proud to give the Upstate a way to give back and show love to our neighbors in western North Carolina.”

"For years, The Greenville Drive and The Blood Connection have worked together closely to help tell the incredible story of the Blood Connection and rally our community around the critical need for blood donations,” said Jeff Brown, President of the Greenville Drive. “And this is especially true right now, in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, as the need for blood in our community and especially in Western North Carolina has never been greater.” Brown continued, “Blood is a resource that can’t be manufactured, it has to be donated from one person to the next. We encourage everyone in the community to join us at Fluor Field to make a life-saving blood donation and help those most in need.”

“We have witnessed such tragedy among families and neighbors who have lost loved ones, gone without power, sustained property damage and have struggled to access food and essential resources,” said System Vice President of Professional Services, Lori McMillan. “Resources like water, food, power and gas have been shared among neighbors and utilized to start rebuilding, and now is the time to continue that spirit of giving through blood donation.”

“Bon Secours is grateful for the unwavering support we have received over this past week as we have worked to recover from the impact of Hurricane Helene,” said Jenny Wehrs, COO, Bon Secours-Greenville. “We are committed to helping others in greatly impacted areas, and together with our partners, we are encouraging the upstate community to donate blood for use in the treatment of patients in devastated areas of North Carolina.”

Appointments are encouraged, walk-ins are welcome. To make an appointment, visit thebloodconnection.org/donate.

Founded in Greenville, SC, The Blood Connection has been committed to saving lives since 1962. TBC is an independently managed, not-for-profit, community blood center that provides blood products to over 120 hospitals within South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and Virginia. TBC works diligently to collect blood from volunteer donors to meet the ever-increasing demand. By keeping collections local, TBC serves hundreds of thousands of patients a year in its communities. TBC is licensed and regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. For more information, visit thebloodconnection.org.

