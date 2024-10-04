Fresh Wood by M Arche Design Center Wins Bronze in A' Interior Design Awards

Fresh Wood

M Arche Design Center's Innovative Restaurant Design Recognized with Esteemed International Design Accolade

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected international design competition, has announced M Arche Design Center as a winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category for their exceptional work titled Fresh Wood. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the A' Interior Design Awards within the interior design industry, celebrating innovative and influential designs that shape the field.Fresh Wood's award-winning design showcases the relevance of M Arche Design Center's work to current trends and needs within the restaurant industry. By seamlessly blending culinary aesthetics with a unique living philosophy, the design aligns with and advances interior design standards and practices. The thoughtfully crafted dining space offers practical benefits for both patrons and industry stakeholders, emphasizing utility and innovation in restaurant design.M Arche Design Center's Fresh Wood stands out in the market through its artful showcasing of natural spices and serialized design elements throughout the space. Each segmented area becomes a customized storytelling point, transforming the dining experience into an engaging exploration of food. The design's functionality, aesthetics, and innovative aspects create a surprising and sensory-rich taste exploration journey that invites customers to immerse themselves in the restaurant's ambiance.This prestigious recognition from the A' Interior Design Awards serves as motivation for M Arche Design Center to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects. The award inspires the team to further explore the potential of restaurant design, fostering creativity and setting new industry standards without implying dominance over the field.Fresh Wood was designed by Calvin Chiu, the lead designer at M Arche Design Center.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Fresh Wood design at:About M Arche Design CenterM Arche Design Center, established in Hong Kong with a team of elite designers from France, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and mainland China, provides professional interior design and soft decoration design services. With its international background, innovative ideas, and pragmatic work style, the company has repeatedly won design industry awards and undertaken high-profile projects across various sectors. M Arche Design Center focuses on delivering high-quality design services and building strong client relationships.About Jiumaojiu GroupJiumaojiu Group, founded in Haikou with over 28 years of operation, is a catering group specializing in Chinese catering chain operation. With more than 480 self-operated stores and 26 franchise stores, the group's restaurant network spans over 80 cities worldwide. Jiumaojiu Group creates and operates five Chinese catering brands in different segments, adopting a multi-brand and multi-concept strategy to reach diverse consumer levels and bring new experiences to the market.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding designs that demonstrate creativity, practicality, and professional execution. Winning designs showcase thoughtful development, innovative use of materials and technology, and the potential to positively influence industry standards. The Bronze A' Design Award acknowledges the designer's ability to effectively combine form and function, offering solutions that enhance people's lives. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensuring the awarded designs meet the highest standards of excellence in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized across all industries, welcoming entries from all countries. Now in its 16th year, the A' Design Award aims to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to the creation of a better world. By celebrating remarkable achievements and showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award inspires and drives the cycle of innovation in design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at: https://interiorsdesignaward.com

