Remembering the October 7 Attack on Israel

Governor Kathy Hochul today directed flags on State buildings to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday, October 7 in mourning and honor of the victims of the attack on Israel one year ago. Additionally, the Governor directed landmarks to be illuminated in yellow in solidarity with Israel and the hostages still in captivity.

“One year after the horrific atrocities committed against the people of Israel, my heart goes out to the victims and their families,” Governor Hochul said. “New York stands with Israel — today and every day. As the home of the largest Jewish population outside of Israel, we will do everything in our power to defend against the forces of hatred and stand firmly against those who perpetuate it.”

Landmarks to be illuminated include:

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Empire State Plaza

State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center

Niagara Falls

The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge

Albany International Airport Gateway

MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station

Moynihan Train Hall

Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park

1 World Trade Center

Earlier this week, Governor Hochul directed the State Police to enhance security and heighten surveillance in the wake of Iran’s bombardment of Israel. This additional security presence will protect critical infrastructure hubs, synagogues, yeshivas, mosques, community centers and other at-risk areas.