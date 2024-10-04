Remembering the October 7 Attack on Israel
Governor Kathy Hochul today directed flags on State buildings to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday, October 7 in mourning and honor of the victims of the attack on Israel one year ago. Additionally, the Governor directed landmarks to be illuminated in yellow in solidarity with Israel and the hostages still in captivity.
“One year after the horrific atrocities committed against the people of Israel, my heart goes out to the victims and their families,” Governor Hochul said. “New York stands with Israel — today and every day. As the home of the largest Jewish population outside of Israel, we will do everything in our power to defend against the forces of hatred and stand firmly against those who perpetuate it.”
Landmarks to be illuminated include:
- Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge
- Kosciuszko Bridge
- The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building
- State Education Building
- Alfred E. Smith State Office Building
- Empire State Plaza
- State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center
- Niagara Falls
- The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge
- Albany International Airport Gateway
- MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station
- Moynihan Train Hall
- Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park
- 1 World Trade Center
Earlier this week, Governor Hochul directed the State Police to enhance security and heighten surveillance in the wake of Iran’s bombardment of Israel. This additional security presence will protect critical infrastructure hubs, synagogues, yeshivas, mosques, community centers and other at-risk areas.
