Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2024 Sales Volume Update

3Q 2024 3Q 2023 YTD 2024 YTD 2023 China Market 259,094 230,445 576,761 490,540 International Markets 53,311 35,468 120,945 81,786 Total 312,405 265,923 697,706 572,326

In the third quarter of 2024, NIU sold 312,405 units, including e-motorcycles, e-mopeds, e-bicycles, kick-scooters and e-bikes. The number of units sold in China and in international markets was 259,094 and 53,311, respectively.

In China, the NT model has rapidly become a standout, capturing nearly 20% of total sales this quarter. This model strikes the perfect balance between aesthetic appeal and practicality, featuring advanced motorcycle-grade handling and smart innovations such as keyless ignition and TCS traction control, reinforcing NIU's commitment to user-friendly, safety-focused design. Notably, this year’s new models have collectively contributed to over 60% of total sales this quarter. Moreover, we are broadening our user base by appealing to various demographics through diverse strategies. Targeting Gen Z, we collaborated with JDG to launch the FX model in September, integrating it with the popular game “Game for Peace” to enhance brand interaction. Additionally, we are leveraging KOL content marketing and influencer events on platforms like Xiaohongshu to connect with female users. These initiatives aim to expand the company’s brand appeal and solidify our presence in consumers' minds.

Internationally, the micro-mobility sector continues to exhibit robust growth. Notably, our new models, the K100 and K300, which feature upgraded smart functions and enhanced safety features, have gained significant traction. These models accounted for over 50% of total sales during the quarter, achieving popularity across the EU, North America, and Asia Pacific. In light of these positive trends, we firmly believe that the micro-mobility sector will play a pivotal role in driving our future growth.

Our sales volume count disclosed above is based on the delivery from our manufacturing facility, which may vary slightly from the sales volume measured from a financial accounting and reporting point of view. NIU’s sales volume represents only one measure of the company’s financial performance and should not be relied upon as an indicator of quarterly financial results, which depend on a variety of factors, including revenues from accessories, spare parts and services, cost of sales, operating expenses, etc.

About NIU

As the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, NIU designs, manufactures and sells high-performance electric motorcycles, mopeds, bicycles, as well as kick-scooters and e-bikes. NIU has a diversified product portfolio that caters to the various demands of our users and addresses different urban travel scenarios. Currently, NIU offers two model lineups, comprising a number of different vehicle types. These include (i) the electric motorcycle, moped and bicycle series, including the NQi, MQi, UQi, F series and others, and (ii) the micro-mobility series, including the kick-scooter series KQi and the e-bike series BQi. NIU has adopted an omnichannel retail model, integrating the offline and online channels, to sell its products and provide services to users.

