California gets new ‘homepage’: state’s revamped CA.gov makes it easier to access government services and programs

The redesigned CA.gov makes it easier for Californians to access hundreds of state services and departments. The website is designed to put users first—by being easy to navigate, responsive, and accessible to everyone—empowering Californians to easily connect with the resources and support they need. The site builds on work that recently earned the state an “A” grade for its technology practices from the Center for Digital Government.

“I am proud of the updated CA.gov website. We are laser-focused on ensuring every Californian can easily access state services through the internet,” said Government Operations Secretary Amy Tong. “We will continue to ensure timely and accurate government information is just a click away. Whether you’re looking for assistance with essential services or want to learn about what the Golden State is doing for climate action, new business development, orCalifornia government – this site has it.”

Using advanced technology, the site has a greatly improved search feature, works well on mobile devices and meets modern web standards. The previous version of CA.gov was launched in 2017, and as user needs and technology evolved, the state implemented the work to revamp it.

“Building a seamless and accessible digital experience for Californians is our commitment. I am delighted the new and improved CA.gov website will be an information hub for current and future residents,” said State Chief Information Officer and CDT Director Liana Bailey-Crimmins. “Through CA.gov we can deliver more services efficiently and with greater consideration of the needs of our communities.”

The CA.gov website will continue to evolve with scalable website language translation options to serve California’s diverse population, personalized services based on user location, and expanded tools to help users navigate government services more effectively.