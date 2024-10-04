Make Money and Be Happy: Dace Dekruif Makes Financial Health Approachable Through Purposeful Planning

Dace Dekruif’s Silver Strand Financial Planning (SSFP) makes financial management accessible for young adults, focusing on values over wealth, fostering relationships, and ongoing support.

Dace Dekruif, CFP®, founder of Silver Strand Financial Planning (SSFP)

Silver Strand Financial Planning (SSFP), founded by Dace Dekruif CFP® in 2022, is a financial services organization that offers holistic planning, investment management, estate planning, planning strategies, college planning, and financial coaching for clients all over the USA. As a man who ‘loves Jesus, loves others, and lives an abundant life,’ Dace strives to empower others to find their abundance in life and freedom in their finances by providing ongoing advice and education.



The company caters to individuals who have recently entered adulthood, begun careers, or started families, and are searching for a means to get their responsibilities on track to their envisioned futures. Though technology is available to track financial health, these applications lack the essential ingredient of human touch. “Most people just want someone to bounce questions and ideas off of. They want someone to explain where they are on the bell curve of normality. What I do is show them that they’re always making progress, I break down exactly how they are on track, and keep them accountable on their journey,” explains Dace.



In traditional financial planning and investment management spaces, there is a million-dollar barrier to entry that’s unreachable to most Americans. But, that doesn’t mean that most Americans don’t desire – or require – direction when it comes to the capital they have. SSFP opens up accessibility to high-quality financial services to everyone trying to find independence and happiness in a money-centric world.

Through the cornerstone of his process – a client’s personal statement of financial purpose that he frames his guidance around – Dace decenters the stress of perpetual accumulation from finances, emphasizing the values behind why people want to grow their finances in the first place: family, generosity, freedom, and happiness.

SSFP has a flat monthly rate for all their services and an additional fee for asset management over a certain amount of capital, with the exception of a $50/month fee for younger clients that just require financial coaching. As a subscription service, Dace can ensure clients are fully engaged in their conversations and his guidance, and a transparent feedback process for clients to check in with their goals.

Additionally, as a long-term and continuous service, Dace’s brand of financial planning allows clients to see the big picture of what they are working toward. “Oftentimes, I see clients that are worried they are far behind everyone else. Together, we can sit down and look at their data objectively. The majority of the time, the answer is that they just haven’t been working for three decades yet.” SSFP dispels the precarity that young people have grown up feeling, and demonstrates that maintaining healthy behaviors will slowly but surely move them to where they want to be.

Dace has seen it all with his over twenty years of experience in the banking industry. In his last role before founding SSFP, he managed funds for ultra-high net worths and noticed that this environment was not quite conducive to nurturing real relationships with clients. “In my old job, I had a lot of unengaged clients, I was solely focused on their capital. It’s why I’ve never enjoyed traditional banking,” Dace recalls. “With SSFP, I can put all my energy into the well-being of my clients, on what they need from themselves and from me. Instead of sales and numbers, I can show them that money isn’t as scary as they’ve been taught.”

His core driving force of appreciating the existing abundance of life manifests through the conscientious and effective long-term financial management that SSFP employs. As Dace advises, “Life isn’t a straight line from A to Z. There’s always a twist around the corner. But we have to keep honoring what’s important to us. A goalpost can shift and that doesn’t stop your ability to find freedom in where you’ve arrived.”







