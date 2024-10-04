Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) Sells 30-Year Royalty Stream for $140,200, Achieves 106.04% ROI on Key Works, While Retaining Lifetime Ownership Rights

Naples, FL, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG), a leader in the acquisition and management of music royalties, is excited to announce the successful sale of a 30-year royalty stream for $140,200 USD on a selection of prominent musical works while retaining lifetime ownership rights. This strategic move delivers significant liquidity while ensuring the company maintains long-term revenue generation capabilities for its shareholders.

The company has received royalty payments totaling $29,863 USD since acquiring the rights to these works on November 23, 2023, alongside the $140,200 USD generated from the sale of the 30-year royalty stream. With an initial acquisition cost of $160,000 USD, Music Licensing, Inc. has achieved an impressive 106.04% return on investment (ROI).

Works Included in the Transaction:

Miley Cyrus: "Unholy" Elton John & Lil Nas X: "ONE OF ME" Halsey: "clementine" Halsey: "Honey" Halsey: "Honey (John Cunningham Demo)" Lauv: "I (Don't) Have A Problem" XXXTENTACION: "Kill My Vibe" Lil Nas X: "LIFE AFTER SALEM" Lil Wayne & XXXTENTACION: "School Shooters" XXXTENTACION: "THE ONLY TIME I FEEL ALIVE" 347aidan: "what i think about" Halsey: "wipe your tears" Halsey: "Lilith"

Transaction Highlights:

Total Revenue from Sale : $140,200 USD from the sale of the 30-year royalty stream.

: $140,200 USD from the sale of the 30-year royalty stream. Royalties Already Received : $29,863 USD in royalty payments since acquisition.

: $29,863 USD in royalty payments since acquisition. Initial Investment : The company acquired the rights to these works for $160,000 USD on November 23, 2023 .

: The company acquired the rights to these works for $160,000 USD on . Total ROI: Including both the royalty stream sale and royalties received, Music Licensing, Inc. has achieved a 106.04% ROI, further demonstrating the strong financial performance of this strategic investment.

Benefits to Shareholders:

This transaction showcases Music Licensing, Inc.'s ability to generate immediate returns while preserving future revenue potential. By monetizing a portion of future royalties, the company has not only realized a significant return but also retains ownership of these valuable assets for future revenue beyond the 30-year royalty stream. This strategic approach ensures that shareholders benefit from both short-term gains and long-term value creation.





About Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) ( ProMusicRights.com )



Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG), also known as Pro Music Rights, is a diversified holding company and the fifth public performance rights organization (PRO) formed in the United States. Its licensees include notable companies such as TikTok, iHeart Media, Triller, Napster, 7Digital, Vevo, and many others. Pro Music Rights holds an estimated market share of 7.4% in the United States, representing over 2,500,000 works by notable artists such as A$AP Rocky, Wiz Khalifa, Pharrell, Young Jeezy, Juelz Santana, Lil Yachty, MoneyBagg Yo, Larry June, Trae Pound, Sauce Walka, Trae Tha Truth, Sosamann, Soulja Boy, Lex Luger, Trauma Tone, Lud Foe, SlowBucks, Gunplay, OG Maco, Rich The Kid, Fat Trel, Young Scooter, Nipsey Hussle, Famous Dex, Boosie Badazz, Shy Glizzy, 2 Chainz, Migos, Gucci Mane, Young Dolph, Trinidad James, Chingy, Lil Gnar, 3OhBlack, Curren$y, Fall Out Boy, Money Man, Dej Loaf, Lil Uzi Vert, and countless others, as well as artificial intelligence (A.I.) created music.

Additionally, Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) owns royalty stakes in Listerine "Mouthwash" Antiseptic and musical works by artists such as The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Kanye West, Elton John, Mike Posner, blackbear, Lil Nas X, Lil Yachty, DaBaby, Stunna 4 Vegas, Miley Cyrus, Lil Wayne, XXXTentacion, Jeremih, Ty Dolla $ign, Eric Bellinger, Ne-Yo, MoneyBagg Yo, Halsey, Desiigner, DaniLeigh, Rihanna, and numerous others.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Music Licensing, Inc. & Pro Music Rights, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Music Licensing, Inc. & Pro Music Rights, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Pro Music Rights, Inc., Music Licensing, Inc., or any other person.

Non-Legal Advice Disclosure:

This press release does not constitute legal advice, and readers are advised to seek legal counsel for any legal matters or questions related to the content herein.

Non-Investment Advice Disclosure:

This communication is intended solely for informational purposes and does not in any way imply or constitute a recommendation or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any securities, commodities, bonds, options, derivatives, or any other investment products. Any decisions related to investments should be made after thorough research and consultation with a qualified financial advisor or professional. We assume no liability for any actions taken or not taken based on the information provided in this communication.

Contact: investors@ProMusicRights.com

SOURCE: Music Licensing, Inc

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.