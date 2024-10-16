Seven Nicolet Law Attorneys Named to Minnesota Monthly’s 2024 Top Lawyers List

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicolet Law Accident & Injury Attorneys is happy to announce that multiple attorneys of its Minnesota practice have been named 2024 Top Lawyers in Minnesota by Minnesota Monthly.

Among the 45 lawyers selected in the “Personal Injury” category, seven spots were awarded to Nicolet Law attorneys. Those attorneys include:

• Russell Nicolet, Founder & President

• Drew Epperly, Partner

• John Spiten, Partner

• Lindsay Lien, Injury & Food Safety Attorney

• Ryan Muir, Personal Injury Attorney

• Nicholas Angel, Personal Injury Attorney

• C. Anthony Gutta III, Personal Injury Attorney

Minnesota Monthly publishes an annual list of the state’s top lawyers. The selection process involves independent research, including an online peer-review survey sent to all lawyers in Minnesota. The list is determined by thousands of votes cast for the honorees.

Russell Nicolet founded Nicolet Law in 2007 in Hudson, Wisconsin, and has since expanded the firm to Minnesota, North Dakota, and Iowa. Through this growth, he hasn’t lost sight of the primary mission of Nicolet Law: Be Kind, Do Good. Russell primarily focuses on victims who suffered catastrophic accidents or wrongful death due to negligence, and with over 17 years of experience, he is known for his fierce advocacy and commitment to justice.

Drew Epperly has a mission to “fight for the little guy.” He’s a passionate advocate for his clients in and outside of the courtroom, priding himself on open communication throughout the process. Drew takes an honest, results-driven approach, developing a strategy specific to each client’s needs. His tenacity and unwavering commitment to justice make him a top choice for clients.

John Spiten has been a respected member of the Minnesota legal community for years. He specializes in a variety of cases, including car collisions, semi-tractor trailer collisions, dog bites, and more. He understands that many of his clients may feel helpless against the faceless insurance companies with unlimited resources, and it’s his job to tell their story. Throughout the legal process, his goal is to “keep clients informed, be a resource for them when they have questions, and ultimately hold people and insurance companies accountable.”

Lindsay Lien is a fierce advocate for her clients and goes to great lengths to achieve justice. She often handles scientific cases related to human injuries or wrongful death and collaborates closely with subject matter experts to help strengthen her clients’ claims. Throughout her entire career, she has welcomed challenging cases and has worked tirelessly to get her clients the justice that they deserve.

Ryan Muir practiced multiple types of law before deciding personal injury was his calling. He says that his inspiration comes from the desire to help his clients in real, tangible ways. To him, his clients aren’t just a file on his desk—he works hard to understand each individual person that comes through his door and strives to help make their life better than it was when he first met them.

Nicholas Angel has had the honor of helping clients find closure for years and is inspired by his father who also practiced personal injury law. He champions his clients, giving them a voice in situations in which they may feel voiceless. As a personal injury attorney, he says it's his goal to remove as much stress and confusion as possible for his clients, while making sure they are well informed and educated on the events of their case as they move toward resolving their claims.

C. Anthony Gutta III is a competitor by nature, and that certainly shows in the courtroom. Anthony joined Nicolet Law in 2023 and handles his cases with tenacity and genuine compassion for his clients. He’s here to fight for those who feel they have no one to fight for them, tailoring his approach to each individual case. His relentless work ethic and passion for helping his clients achieve justice makes him a trusted fighter for those navigating the complexities of personal injury law.

Nicolet Law is honored and proud of these esteemed attorneys whose hard work and dedication are being recognized by the rest of the Minnesota legal community.

Nicolet Law Accident & injury Attorneys is a leading personal injury law firm dedicated to advocating for folks and families injured through no fault of their own in Minnesota, North Dakota, Wisconsin, and Iowa. With a team of experienced attorneys, Nicolet Law provides comprehensive legal representation and personalized support to clients in their pursuit of justice.

Click here to view Minnesota Monthly’s full 2024 Top Lawyers list.

