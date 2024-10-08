Advantages of Adventure: How Outdoor Retreats are Shaping Company Culture

Customizing an event to incorporate outdoor elements and natural surroundings is a great way to excite guests and create a one-of-a-kind venue to enhance the overall dining experience. Empower and revive your team, encourage healthy habits, and bring the everyone together for a fun, outdoor retreat experience. Being outside immersed in nature contributes to employee well-being and success, boosting productivity, confirming career satisfaction, and positively impacting physical health as a result.

When it comes to the future of business, nature-centered experiences are an essential tool for unlocking strategies for success.

LIVINGSTON, MT, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In today’s fast-paced, high-stress work environment, organizations are turning to outdoor retreats as a powerful solution to rejuvenate teams, foster collaborations, and drive growth. Company retreat planner, Artisan Venture Tours shares why prioritizing quality time with the team outside and engaging in new adventures can bring significant business success.Just 10 minutes of exposure to the great outdoors can do the trick, bringing substantial benefits to the entire team. By focusing on nature-infused retreats, AVT’s innovative approach to team building sets the example for enhancing productivity, creativity, and well-being. Learn about AVT's key insights into the advantages of planning outdoor retreats and why it's becoming a trend.Reasons to opt outside for a team adventure:1. Boost Creativity and Problem-SolvingStudies reveal that immersing oneself in nature can increase creative thinking by up to 50%. Escaping the confines of routine thinking through a change of scenery enables employees to generate fresh ideas and innovative solutions. Research suggests that the benefits of nature can be found in many forms, including parks, forests, and places with river and ocean views. Regular access to green spaces can inspire creativity, boost mood, lower depression, and increase self-esteem.2. Improve Team CohesionOutdoor group activities are more than just fun - they foster trust, communication, and cooperation. Teams that engage in challenging yet rewarding activities are more likely to function effectively and support each other back at the office. Human interaction is fundamental for individuals to thrive, including employees who want to feel connected to their company and be part of a positive work atmosphere.3. Reduce Stress and BurnoutNature can have many restorative benefits for employees' physical and psychological health. Being surrounded by nature is the antidote for stress, as it can significantly reduce stress hormone levels, lower blood pressure, and improve cognitive performance for more mental clarity. Consistently scheduled retreats can help combat burnout and aid in employee retention because a retreat allows for quality time for companies to learn and understand what their team members need. Around 91% of employees say they're more inclined to work for a company with an uplifting environment and recognize employees for their hard work. Retention rates can triple just by a company that values community and shows appreciation.4. Physical Health BenefitsResearch shows that engaging in outdoor activities doesn't just boost physical fitness, it can enhance your immune system function and sleep quality. These benefits extend to the workplace, where they can lead to reduced absenteeism and lower healthcare costs for employers. Embracing outdoor activities can be a win-win for both employees and businesses alike.Planning for a positive experience:It’s important to have a positive experience throughout the planning process, and a planner focused on tailoring the event to align with the company values, goals, and culture. Making the vision come to life is what AVT does best."Every retreat we design is unique. We don’t just plan activities, we create experiences that resonate with teams long after they leave,” said one of AVT's two expert event planners, Heather Klatt. “It’s rewarding to see the connections made in the wild translate back to the office in powerful ways."Specializing in outdoor adventures, wellness, creative programs, and team building, AVT ensures tangible outcomes for every experience.Passionate about delivering exceptional and impactful experiences, AVT expert event planner, Carissa Walsh shares her thoughts based on feedback from past retreats."We consistently hear from our clients about the transformative impact of these retreats,” said Walsh. “Clients have shared with us that their team’s internal communication skills improved significantly after participating, and the creative problem-solving that flourished during our outdoor sessions translated directly into their next major project’s success.”Standing out from others in the industry, AVT offers flexible rates, a fully customizable, hands-on experience, and client incentives. Whether it’s a day trip to a nearby city by bus or a multi-day retreat to an iconic destination by flight, AVT excels at managing all logistics and personalized activity planning."Our retreats are designed not only to recharge employees but to strengthen the bonds between them, resulting in better collaboration and productivity back in the workplace,” said Jon Hesse, President and Founder of Artisan Venture Tours. “We combine outdoor adventure with strategic team-building exercises that promote growth on both personal and organizational levels."Artisan Venture Tours, headquartered in Livingston, Mt., stands out as a top player in the corporate event planning industry. Specializing in curating unique group experiences, their retreats and offsite events blend skill-building activities, outdoor adventures, and impactful speakers to captivate employees, offering valuable insights for personal and professional growth. AVT prioritizes the positive impacts of nature on team dynamics to align with your company goals and guarantee a memorable retreat that boosts engagement, productivity, and the overall well-being of your employees. AVT is a dedicated team committed to delivering quality, customized services, and seamless coordination for clients to save time and money for business growth. AVT has endless ways to elevate company culture – all it takes is a venture out of the office.To learn more about how Artisan Venture Tours helps businesses thrive, please visit www.artisanventuretours.com ###

