Flower Pots and Planters Market Size & Share Surpass $1.5 billion by 2030, Evolving at a CAGR 4.3% from 2021 to 2030

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The flower pots and planters market was valued at $978.70 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2030.Request The Sample PDF Of This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6813 Flower pots and planters are containers in which flowers and other plants are cultivated and displayed. They are majorly used to enhance the aesthetic apprentice of bedroom, garden, and front space of home. The exponentially growing residential sector and surging demand for home yard gardens act as the prominent drivers of the global flower pots and planter market. In addition, rise in need for air freshness at home, lack of proper waste management in households, and uncertainty of environmental conditions are encouraging consumers to deploy flower pots in or outside their rooms to maintain freshness in their surroundings. The burgeoning expansion of the horticulture & nursery industry is further supporting the growth of the flower pots and planter market. Moreover, increase in popularity of vertical gardens across developed and developing nations is expected to fuel the demand for flower pots and planters. Moreover, space limitations at home, alarming rise in level of air pollution in urban cities, and cramped environment conditions are the major factors that are encouraging the adoption of vertical gardens at household and commercial spaces. Furthermore, various physiological, aesthetic, environmental, and economical benefits associated with vertical garden are expected to foster the growth of the global flower pots and planter market growth in the forthcoming years.Rise in private real consumption expenditure on various home décor and home textile products is expected to further propel the market growth. In addition, surge in adoption of houseplants in vertical garden settings is propels the growth of the flower pots and planter market, globally. However, increase in cost of raw materials, including ceramic and metal hampers the market growth. In addition, implementation of stringent regulations on production and import of raw materials such as wood and plastic resulted in scarce supply of high-quality wood and cost-effective plastic, thereby limiting the adoption of flower pots and planters.Procure Complete Report (211 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/048b4da4ff0620214e1db019a21be806 Market Segmentation:The global flower pots and planter market is segmented into product type, end user, distribution channel, and region. Depending on product type, the market is segregated into plastic, metal, ceramic, stone, wood, and others. On the basis of end user, it is fragmented into households and commercial. Depending on distribution channel, it is categorized into retail distribution and e-commerce. Region wise, the flower pots and planter market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). Depending on product type, the metal segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. This is attributed to weather resistance, elegance, durability, and aesthetic appeal associated with metal flower pots and planters, which are expected to boost their demand among premium customers. Moreover, surge in demand for metal flower pots and planters from hotel, hospitals, and commercial building is supplementing the flower pots and planters market growth.According to flower pots and planters market analysis, on the basis of end user, the households segment dominated the market, garnering about 61.9% of the market share in 2020. This is attributed to increase in demand for flower pots and planters among the hobbyist gardeners in the developed markets such as North America and Europe.By distribution channel, the e-commerce segment was the significant contributor to the market, with $229.1 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $387.3 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. This is attributed to increased adoption of online shopping platforms among the millennial population and availability of home décor products, including flower pots and planters on e-commerce platforms.Region wise, Europe has been gaining considerable share in global flower pots and planter market, and is expected to sustain its share throughout flower pots and planters market forecast period. According to the CBI Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in 2020, an annual growth of about 1–3% was recorded in the real private consumption expenditure in Europe. Moreover, around 27 million people in the UK are involved in gardening. As per the data provided by the Center for the Promotion of Imports from developing countries (CBI), Germany has around 45 million active hobby gardeners, whereas as France has around 17 million gardeners who actively participate in gardening. Region wise, Europe has been gaining considerable share in global flower pots and planter market, and is expected to sustain its share throughout flower pots and planters market forecast period. According to the CBI Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in 2020, an annual growth of about 1–3% was recorded in the real private consumption expenditure in Europe. Moreover, around 27 million people in the UK are involved in gardening. As per the data provided by the Center for the Promotion of Imports from developing countries (CBI), Germany has around 45 million active hobby gardeners, whereas as France has around 17 million gardeners who actively participate in gardening. Thus, flower pots and planters witness significant demand in developed countries, owing to the presence of huge number of hobby gardeners and increased consumer expenditure on home decoration products.Market Key Players:The key players profiled in the global flower pots and planters industry includes Ado Urban Furniture, Amop Synergies, Ashley Furniture Industries, Atech, CROWD, Elho B.V., Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Kone Crafts, Planters Unlimited, and the HC Companies.Key findings of the studyThe flower pots and planters market size was valued at $978.7 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1,528.2 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2030.In 2020, by product type, the metal segment is estimated to witness the significant growth, registering a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.In 2020, depending on end user, the commercial segment was valued at $372.4 million, accounting for 38.1% of the global flower pots and planters market share.In 2020, by distribution channel, the e-commerce segment is estimated to witness significant growth, registering a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.By country, the U.S. was the most prominent market in the flower pots and planters market in 2020, and is projected to reach $387.9 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6813 Reasons to Buy this Flower Pots and Planters Market Report:> Mergers and acquisitions should be well-planned by identifying the best manufacturer.> Sort new clients or possible partners into the demographic you're looking for.> Suitable for providing dependable and high-quality data and analysis to assist your internal and external presentations.> Develop tactical initiatives by gaining a better grasp of the areas in which huge corporations can intervene.> To increase and grow business potential and reach, develop and plan licencing and licencing strategies by finding possible partners with the most appealing projects.> Recognize newcomers with potentially strong product portfolios and devise effective counter-strategies to acquire a competitive edge.> To develop effective R&D strategies, gather information, analysis, and strategic insight from competitors

