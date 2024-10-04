Submit Release
Baker County Disaster Recovery Center to Relocate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.– The mobile Disaster Recovery Center in Baker County will close at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, and reopen in a new location Monday, Oct. 7, to help people affected by Hurricane Debby.

Current location: 
Fire Station 20
14496 FL-121
Macclenny, FL 32063
Open 10 a.m.–8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday

New location Oct. 7: 
Fire Station 30
19145 County Road 125
Glen Saint Mary, FL 32040
Open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday

For other Disaster Recovery Center locations, go online to fema.gov/drc.

For the latest information about Florida’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4806. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.

