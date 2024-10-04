Submit Release
September AFib Awareness Month Highlights Importance of Early Detection and Treatment to Prevent Stroke

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atrial Fibrillation, or AFib is a common irregular heartbeat that can increase stroke risk by up to 5 times. AFib symptoms include racing heartbeat, fatigue and lightheadedness, but sometimes there are no noticeable symptoms.

“Early detection and treatment of AFib are crucial for reducing your risk of stroke” says Dr. Jose Osorio, HCA Healthcare physician and American Heart Association volunteer expert.

Anyone can develop AFib. If you are advanced in age, have high blood pressure or diabetes, you may be at higher risk.

September is AFib Awareness month, and the perfect time to learn more about your heart health.

Dr. Osorio adds: “Listen to your heart. If you think you may be at risk or have AFib, talk with your doctor about a treatment plan for you. It’s not too late to manage your AFib.”

For more information, please visit https://Heart.org/AFib.

