Strategic Implementation Planning Virtual Meeting Available

We want to hear from you!

As part of our recent local consult outreach, we’ve launched a virtual meeting at: https://burnsmcd.mysocialpinpoint.com/kansas-water-planning. The content is offered on demand, so you can participate any time you’d like. Please help us spread the word and share this link with others!

The virtual meeting is part of a second round of local consult meetings to gather input on strategies to implement the 2022 Kansas Water Plan. The virtual meeting mirrors the content from the eight in-person meetings held across the state in September.

Through the virtual meeting, you will have the opportunity to provide feedback on:

Updated investment scenarios based on feedback heard in round one;

What criteria are most important as investment strategies are evaluated to achieve the Plan’s long-term goals around aquifers, reservoirs and water quality;

Setting objectives and identifying what Kansans think are reasonable actions to achieve them; and

Preferred revenue sources to meet the objectives.

The meeting will be available online until November 8. Input collected from the virtual meeting will be summarized alongside the input gathered from the more than 500 people who attended the in-person meetings held in September.

Interim results of the survey, along with a summary of input gathered at the in-person meetings in September, will be shared with the Kansas Water Authority on October 16. The survey will remain open until November 8 and then a final summary of results will be developed and shared.

More information about the Water Plan implementation effort and materials from both the first and second rounds of local consult meetings are available online at: https://www.kwo.ks.gov/news-events/kwa-strategic-planning.

The local consult meetings are being held by the Kansas Water Office, Kansas Department of Agriculture, and Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

