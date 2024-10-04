RECRUITMENT NOTICE

Director of Economic Policy and Business Development

Open Date: October 4, 2024

Close Date: October 18, 2024 (11:59 pm)

Position Overview:

We are seeking a dynamic and experienced Director of Economic Policy and Business Development to spearhead our efforts in attracting and retaining businesses, creating jobs, and enhancing revenue streams in the District of Columbia. In this key leadership role, the Director will design and implement a comprehensive strategy for business attraction, retention, and expansion in the District’s priority industry sectors that promotes inclusive economic growth. This position will oversee critical programs aimed at achieving the goals outlined in the District’s Comeback Plan and work closely with agency leadership to reposition Downtown DC as a vibrant and thriving hub. This role is responsible for coordination with the Washington DC Economic Partnership and other government instrumentalities to advance the District’s economic development and business development goals.

Key Responsibilities:

Strategy Development: Lead and execute strategies to attract, retain, and expand businesses within the District, with a particular focus on the District’s priority industry sectors, ensuring alignment with the goals of inclusive economic growth. Oversee the implementation of business development programs critical to the success of the District's Comeback Plan.

Stakeholder Collaboration: Collaborate with the Deputy Mayor, Director of Downtown Innovation, Director of Real Estate, and other agency leaders to drive strategic initiatives that reposition Downtown DC.

Strengthen partnerships with businesses, community organizations, and key stakeholders to maximize the impact of economic development efforts.

Work in close coordination with local economic development stakeholders, including other DC Government agencies, the Washington DC Economic Partnership, Chambers of Commerce, and Business Improvement Districts to enhance the effectiveness of economic development tools and strategies.

Business Communication and Engagement: Oversee communications with companies as they consider conducting business within the District, including issues related to the following: incentive programs; data needs; regulatory needs and challenges; workforce connections and talent development; and real estate requirements.

Incentive Management: Oversee the administration and promotion of DMPED-administered incentive programs and support the development of new incentive programs.

Marketing & Promotion: Oversee the marketing and promotional efforts to promote the District as an ideal business location, to include relevant websites, marketing collateral, and messaging and communications strategy in collaboration with WDCEP.

Economic Analysis: Regularly analyze key economic indicators to evaluate the fiscal health of the District of Columbia. Provide strategic advice to District leadership based on evaluation of economic indicators and trends.

Business Resource Knowledge: Develop a working knowledge of the local, federal, and private resources for established businesses within the District

Industry Stakeholder Relationships: Establish relationships with industry leaders to gain greater insight into the challenges and opportunities within those industries as well as seek out ways to participate in related discussions.

Economic Development Leadership: Contribute to the development and implementation of strategic economic development initiatives that support the District’s economic strategy goals, including but not limited to business financial programs, industry growth strategies and reports, marketing campaigns, and other strategic initiatives as needed.

Experience/Qualifications:

A seasoned professional with a minimum of ten (10) years of experience in leading teams in business development, economic development, commercial real estate, or business sales/marketing.

Bachelor’s degree in business, finance, economics, real estate, public policy, public administration, or a related field is required; a Master’s degree in a related discipline is preferred.

Demonstrated success in designing and implementing proactive economic development initiatives that have led to significant job creation and business attraction.

Proven ability to build and maintain successful relationships with key stakeholders, including business executives, government officials, real estate professionals, site selectors, and academic institutions.

Deep knowledge of key industry sectors that are a priority for the District, including technology; life sciences; consulting services; education and research; and marketing, communications, and design.

Demonstrated understanding of the key drivers for businesses to locate within a given city or region.

Strong understanding of local government processes, with specific knowledge of District of Columbia government agencies preferred.

Expertise in project management, relationship building, and business outreach, with a proven track record of successful execution.

Superior communication and presentation abilities, with excellent written and verbal skills. Capable of articulating economic development concepts to diverse audiences and communities effectively.

Experience with CRM databases and data management systems, such as Microsoft Dynamics, Salesforce, or Smartsheet, preferred.

Familiarity with the neighborhoods and business landscape of the District of Columbia is an advantage.

Advanced proficiency in Microsoft Office products, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, SharePoint, and Teams, is required.

Exceptional planning and organizational abilities, with a strong attention to detail.

Demonstrated ability to work effectively in a team environment, fostering collaboration and cooperation.

A strong desire to leverage your skills in service of the public interest, with a particular interest in local economic and community development preferred.

Salary: This position is a grade 16 on the District government’s management supervisory service salary scale. The salary ranges from $140,958 to $197,337. Actual salary is determined by a variety of factors including: years of experience, applicant qualifications, internal equity comparisons and the agency organizational structure.

Application Process: This position is posted on the DC government’s Department of Human Resources website. Interested applicants are encouraged to follow the steps below to apply for the position:

Click on the following link: Careers (dc.gov)

In the Search Jobs section, 27752

Click on the job requisition entitled Director of Economic Policy and Business Development.

If you are having technical issues, please contact DCHR at (202) 442-9700.