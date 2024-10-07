Three Easy Steps for a Less Stressful Medicare Annual Enrollment Period (AEP)

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medicare’s annual enrollment period is upon us. The AEP is a critical 10-week window when seniors can change their plans or sign up for the first time. Newbies should do their research about the plans available to them and the best ways to enroll, whether it be using online tools or through a licensed expert, doing so can save one a lot of time, grief, and money.Medicare coverage automatically renews each year unless you make changes during the AEP. According to eHealth research more than 50 percent of Medicare beneficiaries stay on the same plan for three or more years. Returning Medicare beneficiaries, beware: while the set it and forget approach might seem convenient, it could end up costing you more. It’s critical to review all available plans and benefits annually before making an informed decision.For more information, please visit https://www.ehealth.com

