Mayor Bowser Invites Residents to Celebrate Open Streets 7th Street NW

(Washington, DC) – Mayor Muriel Bowser and the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) encourage residents and visitors to come out and enjoy the Open Streets 7th Street NW event on Saturday, October 5. Open Streets is a celebration of people-powered fun, transforming District streets into vibrant, car-free spaces perfect for walking, biking, and exploring. This Saturday, from 9 am to 3 pm, 7th Street NW—stretching from Rhode Island Avenue to E Street NW—will be open to everyone, with over a mile of car-free space for enjoyment.

“Open Streets is about coming together as a community, staying active, supporting our local businesses, and reimagining how we use public space,” said Mayor Bowser. “We’re a walkable city, we’re a city that is focused on expanding biking and public transportation options, and Open Streets shows us what’s possible.”



Open Streets events include programming and activities led by local businesses, community organizations, and District agencies focused on community building, health, and transportation safety. The free, family-friendly event is packed with exciting activities like fitness classes, street art projects, live music, foam parties, and more.



“Open Streets is one of our favorite events at DDOT because it really shows what our streets can be—places for people to come together, stay active, and enjoy our city in a whole new way,” said DDOT Director Sharon Kershbaum. “This Saturday, we invite everyone to join us for a day of fun, fitness, and community connection while also highlighting the importance of safe and accessible transportation options for all DC residents.”

Rain or shine, Open Streets 7th Street NW will go on, and all are welcome. DDOT encourages residents to wear comfortable shoes and bring their bike, roller skates, or scooter and fill the streets with different transportation modes.



To help increase access to alternative transportation options and meet moveDC goals, DDOT will host a bike giveaway where District residents can apply to win one of 51 available bikes as part of the Bowser Administration’s commitment to transportation equity. Winners will be announced via email on October 4 and given a select time to pick up bicycles at the event. Any bicycle not picked up by 2 pm will be redrawn for participants who sign up on Saturday. Residents may enter the raffle in person at the Bike Giveaway Tent at L Street NW for a chance to win any of the unclaimed bicycles.



For more information, visit openstreets.dc.gov/pages/7th-street-nw-fall-2024.

