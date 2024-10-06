Submit Release
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Effective June 1, 2024, households will no longer receive an Affordable Connectivity Program discount. But, knowing how crucial internet access is for work, school, and healthcare, some providers offer low-cost internet plans for qualified households.

“The Affordable Connectivity Program, a government-sponsored program that provided internet access to low-income households, ended this past June.” Says Chris Serico, Verizon Tech Expert. “But Verizon’s commitment to keeping you connected has not.”

Verizon Forward gives new customers access to fast, reliable speeds of Verizon Home Internet at an affordable price, as low as $0 a month for 6 months.

New or existing qualifying customers can enroll following these 3 steps: Pick your plan, check your eligibility, and start saving.

The Verizon Forward discount may be combined with certain other discounts such as Auto Pay, Mobile + Home Discount, Lifeline, Military and Veterans Discount.

Verizon recognizes the vital role reliable internet access plays in connecting families everywhere, with plans to suit a variety of needs. Some restrictions apply.

For more information, please visit https://verizon.com/verizonforward.

