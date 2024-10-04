IBN Announces Latest Episode of The Stock2Me Podcast featuring Mike Larson, Editor-in-Chief at MoneyShow

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBN, a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Stock2Me Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.



The Stock2Me Podcast features a fascinating array of companies and individuals, many of whom are actively revolutionizing age-old business practices within their respective markets. Stock2Me’s latest podcast features Mike Larson, Editor-in-Chief at MoneyShow, a premier financial education platform that connects investors, traders, and financial experts through conferences, webinars, and insightful content.

To begin the interview, Larson provided an introduction to MoneyShow.

“MoneyShow has been around for just over 43 years now. We’ve got a long history of running live and, more recently, online conferences, all over the country. Our goal is to connect experts in the financial markets,” he said. “Our experts include strategists, money managers, analysts, newsletter editors, and almost anybody who has a time-tested and well-established track record for being able to provide investing and trading guidance. We connect those individuals with attendees at our conferences.”

“The goal is to put them all together and provide an opportunity to learn from the experts over the span of two or three days. Attendees get to ask the experts questions, listen to their insights, hear their recommendations, and basically take home things that they can put to work in their own portfolios… I joined MoneyShow a couple years ago now, but I have been presenting at MoneyShow with my former employer going all the way back to 2005. I've seen what MoneyShow has done and accomplished over the years for my subscribers at my former company, and now, being on board with MoneyShow, it's a natural fit.”

“I love to have the interaction with attendees, getting to talk about market trends, and essentially give people actionable information that they can use in their portfolio to grow and protect their wealth… We're in Orlando coming up October 17-19 for the MoneyShow Traders Expo Orlando. We’re going to have everything from keynotes and panels to the exhibit hall, where you can go test products and services and watch live trading demonstrations. It comes about three weeks before the presidential election. Regardless of who wins, attendees will learn how to adjust their portfolios to either maximize profits under the new administration or protect themselves from some of the issues that might come up. In our opinion, it’s a very well-timed event.”

Join IBN’s Jonathan Keim and The Stock2Me Podcast’s latest guest to learn more about the market trends investors should be monitoring in the final quarter of 2024, as well as the most common mistakes made by traders and how to avoid them.

To hear the whole podcast and subscribe for future episodes, visit https://podcast.stock2me.com.

To register for the upcoming MoneyShow in Orlando, visit: https://ibn.fm/Vyqio.

The latest installment of The Stock2Me Podcast continues to reinforce IBN's commitment to the expansion of its robust network of brands, client partners, followers and the growing IBN Podcast Series.

To learn more about IBN’s achievements and milestones via a visual timeline, visit: https://IBN.fm/TimeLine .

About MoneyShow

MoneyShow’s mission is to help individuals “Invest Smarter, Trade Wiser.” Each year, the privately held financial media company hosts a series of in-person conferences and Virtual Expos that attract more than 75,000 investors, traders, and financial advisors. They gather with top market experts from a wide range of disciplines in the U.S., Canada, and online, seeking financial education and empowerment. MoneyShow is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.MoneyShow.com.

