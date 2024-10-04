Submit Release
Kevin Curry Partners with American Heart Association to Promote Heart-Healthy Eating with Eggs

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There’s a lot of misinformation out there, but fitness and foodie influencer Kevin Curry is partnering with the American Heart Association to set the record straight.

He shares his favorite secret weapons for getting a meal ready without sacrificing taste, nutrition, or variety. (Hint: it’s eggs, which provide high-quality protein, choline and essential nutrients!)

According to the American Heart Association, healthy people can include an average of seven eggs per week as part of a heart-healthy diet. And for healthy older adults with normal cholesterol, two eggs per day is acceptable as part of a heart-healthy dietary pattern.

For more information, please visit https://www.heart.org/eatsmart.

