Revolutionary Agile Manufacturing Systems on Display at MSV Engineering Show in Brno

BRNO, Czech Republic, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agile Manufacturing GmbH, a pioneer of agile manufacturing technology, will exhibit for the first time at the upcoming MSV Trade Show in Brno from 8th to 11th of October 2024.



On display will be the Agile Manufacturing Systems, designed to offer instant deployment with virtually no training required, and utilized strictly on an as-needed basis. A key feature is that once no longer required, these systems can be returned for deployment elsewhere.

Agile Manufacturing Systems consist of a cloud software using AI to control manufacturing machinery. This machinery is not standard equipment but was especially designed for rapid deployment and easy operation at minimum cost.

The Agile Manufacturing Systems are offered under a Contract-For-Use, which does not require a capital investment or long term leasing or rental payments - it can be terminated at any time.

The cloud software manages the contracts and payments and also provides consumables and assistance to the operator in operation, service and maintenance of the machine. Repairs are not necessary as the machines are modular and faulty modules are exchanged within days.

Agile Manufacturing GmbH will display its Agile Cloud alongside an impressive range of laser marking and laser-cutting machines from MTR2 Technology s.r.o., based in the Czech Republic, which have been tested in the market for more than one year. It is also introducing an array of SLS 3D printing solutions based on the successful Lisa X SLS 3D printer from Polish manufacturer Sinterit sp. z o.o.

These displays underscore the pivotal role of these technologies in AI-based manufacturing, signifying an exciting cooperation of companies across three EU countries and Ukraine, where part of the cloud was developed.

Albert Klein, CEO of Agile Manufacturing GmbH, said: “We are thrilled to present our agile manufacturing technology at the MSV Trade Show. This event provides an excellent platform to demonstrate how our innovations can help businesses adapt to the ever-changing demands of the market.”

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a03bfb58-48e5-4b4a-a3a5-d6da35adac62

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0e8a32b0-3cfd-4a3e-9b93-689daa40d7f0

info@agile-manufacturing.de

20241004 Laser cutting in action A MTR2 laser cutter in action 20241004 Sinterit SLS roo Sinterit's temperature controlled 3D Printing Centre

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.