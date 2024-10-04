TV Ad Alert: Nathan Hochman Airs New TV Ad Campaign in Race for Los Angeles County District Attorney

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nathan Hochman, the former U.S. Assistant Attorney General running for Los Angeles County District Attorney, today began airing a new television ad campaign that exposes the harm caused by George Gascon’s policies and highlights Hochman’s balanced approach to criminal justice and public safety.The seven-figure television advertising campaign will appear on numerous broadcast television networks in the Los Angeles market, amplifying Hochman’s message of hope for a balanced approach to criminal justice and a safer Los Angeles County.“It’s time to join together and reject the extreme agenda and incompetence of George Gascon,” Hochman says in the new ad . “As District Attorney, I will restore independence and integrity, actually prosecute criminals and provide care for the homeless. Together, we will restore our safety and security.”Hochman recently announced that he had raised the county maximum of $2.5 million for the general election – a fundraising record that will allow him to utilize television, radio and digital advertising to reach voters in the nation’s largest county by population.“I am so grateful to those across the political spectrum from every corner of this county who have supported my campaign,” Hochman said. “I will use these resources to defeat George Gascon, restore sensible prosecution policies and make our county safer.”Recent polling confirms that Los Angeles County voters are fed up with Gascon’s pro-criminal policies, with Hochman holding a 24-point lead over Gascon. The L.A. County Registrar of Voters began mailing ballots to voters this week.About Nathan Hochman:Nathan Hochman, a former federal prosecutor, Assistant U.S. Attorney General, President of the Los Angeles City Ethics Commission and defense attorney, is running to defeat George Gascon and become the next District Attorney of Los Angeles County. He is an Independent (No Party Preference) candidate who believes politics has no place in the D.A.’s Office. He has bipartisan support and is endorsed by the Los Angeles County Police Chiefs’ Association, the Association of Deputy District Attorneys, former District Attorney Jackie Lacey, a coalition of first responders, more than 70 elected officials and dozens of civic and business leaders. For more information about Hochman and his campaign, please visit www.NathanHochman.com

