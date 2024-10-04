Submit Release
S6E1 – How Could We? Unlock the missing trillions to drive climate action?

In this special episode recorded during #ClimateWeekNYC, we sit down with ⁠Eva Gladek⁠, CEO of ⁠Metabolic⁠, one of the 15 organisations of the Systemic Climate Action Collaborative co-founded by EIT Climate-KIC.

Eva talks about the climate finance gap, often called the “Missing Trillions.” She explains that trillions of dollars are needed annually to support fundamental climate mitigation and adaptation efforts—like retrofitting buildings, decarbonising mobility systems, and regenerating land—yet only a small portion of the necessary funds are being mobilised.

Together, we explore why this money isn’t flowing, where the bottlenecks lie, and what has been happening to prevent these essential investments from reaching their intended targets.

Listen here on Spotify

If you’re interested in supporting Metabolic, visit their ⁠crowdfunding campaign page⁠.

Climate-KIC is also opening its Community membership to individuals. If you’re interested to learn more, visit ⁠Climate HIVE⁠.

This episode was presented and produced by ⁠⁠Anne-Sophie Garrigou⁠⁠.

 

