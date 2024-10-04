Tennessee Supreme Court Activates Disaster Plan for Trial Courts Affected by Severe Flooding

Nashville, Tenn - The Tennessee Supreme Court has activated a limited disaster plan for all the trial courts in the First, Second, Third, and Fourth Judicial Districts following severe flooding that occurred September 26 and 27, 2024 in the wake of Hurricane Helene.

The Court is granting a forty-five-day extension of mandatory deadlines contained in the Tennessee Rules of Civil Procedure, the Tennessee Rules of Criminal Procedure, the Tennessee Rules of Juvenile Practice and Procedure, the Tennessee Rules of Appellate Procedure, and other applicable court rules. This forty-five-day extension applies to any document that would have been due to be filed in the courts of the First, Second, Third, and Fourth Judicial Districts from September 26-November 12, 2024.

Statutes of limitations and statutes of repose that would otherwise expire during the period between September 26 and November 12, 2024, are hereby extended through November 12, 2024.

Orders of protection and temporary injunctions that would otherwise expire between September 26 and November 12, 2024, are hereby extended until November 12, 2024.

The Court’s order, which invokes Tennessee Supreme Court Rule 49, section 2, and the Court’s inherent authority, follows declarations from Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and the President of the United States that an emergency exists in the State of Tennessee, including parts of the First, Third, and Fourth Judicial District. For purposes of this order, the Second Judicial District is also included.

