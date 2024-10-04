Submit Release
BAB, Inc. Reports Results for 3rd Quarter FY 2024

DEERFIELD, Ill., Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BAB, Inc. (OTCQB: BABB), announced its financial results for the third quarter ended August 31, 2024.

For the quarter ended August 31, 2024 BAB had revenues of $872,000 and net income of $160,000, or $0.02 per share earnings, versus revenues of $937,000 and net income of $168,000, or a $0.02 per share, for the same quarter last year. Royalty revenue increased for the third quarter 2024 compared to third quarter 2023. Franchise fee revenue and License fee and other income and Marketing Fund revenue decreased in the third quarter ended August 31, 2024 compared to same quarter 2023.

For the nine months ended August 31, 2024, revenues were $2,591,000 and net income was $405,000, or $0.06 per share, versus revenues of $2,547,000 and net income of $330,000, or $0.05 per share for the same period in 2023. Royalty revenue, franchise fee revenue, and License fee and other income increased for the nine months ended August 31, 2024 compared to same period 2023. Marketing Fund revenue decreased for the nine months ended August 31, 2024 compared to same period 2023.

Total operating expenses for the quarter ended August 31, 2024, were $667,000, versus $718,000, in 2023. The change in operating expenses for the quarter was primarily due to a decrease in marketing fund expenses of $52,000, a decrease in occupancy expense of $5,000, and a $2,000 decrease each in advertising and promotion and travel, offset by an increase in payroll and payroll related expenses of $3,000, and increase of $3,000 in professional service fees and an increase in employee benefits of $5,000. Total operating expenses for the nine months ended August 31, 2024 were $2,077,000 versus $2,107,000 for August 31, 2023 with a decrease in marketing expenses of $11,000, a decrease in payroll and payroll related expenses of $13,000, a decrease in occupancy expense of $11,000 and advertising and promotion expense of $10,000 in 2024 compared to 2023, offset by an increase in professional fees of $14,000 and an increase of $4,000 in general expenses for the nine months in 2024 compared to 2023.

BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses Big Apple Bagels®, My Favorite Muffin®, SweetDuet® frozen yogurt and Brewster’s® Coffee. The Company’s stock is traded on the OTCQB under the symbol BABB and its website can be visited at www.babcorp.com.

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements or statements which may be deemed or construed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “forecast,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “believe” and similar expressions and all statements which are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the company’s actual results, performance (financial or operating), or achievements to differ from the future results, performance (financial or operating), or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The above factors are more fully discussed in the company’s SEC filings.

 

(TABLE FOLLOWS)

Contact: BAB, Inc.
  Michael K. Murtaugh (847) 948-7520
  Fax: (847) 405-8140
  www.babcorp.com


BAB, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
                       
                       
  Quarter Ended   Nine Months Ended
  08/31/24   08/31/23   % Change   08/31/24   08/31/23   % Change
                       
REVENUES                      
                       
Royalty fees from franchised stores $ 519,299     $ 515,970       0.6 %   $ 1,492,463     $ 1,453,511       2.7 %
Franchise and area development fee revenue   9,298       11,306       -17.8 %     28,759       22,707       26.7 %
Licensing fees and other income   49,869       63,889       -21.9 %     209,969       199,883       5.0 %
Marketing Fund Revenue   293,469       345,486       -15.1 %     859,516       870,543       -1.3 %
Total Revenue   871,935       936,651       -6.9 %     2,590,707       2,546,644       1.7 %
                       
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES                      
                       
Selling, general and administrative   372,561       371,380       0.3 %     1,211,895       1,233,982       -1.8 %
Depreciation and amortization   981       981       0.0 %     5,942       2,826       110.3 %
Marketing Fund Expenses   293,469       345,486       -15.1 %     859,516       870,543       -1.3 %
Total Expense   667,011       717,847       -7.1 %     2,077,353       2,107,351       -1.4 %
                       
Income from operations   204,924       218,804       -6.3 %     513,354       439,293       16.9 %
                       
Interest/other income   17,903       15,054       18.9 %     50,164       20,613       143.4 %
Income taxes   (62,500 )     (66,100 )     -5.4 %     (159,000 )     (130,300 )     22.0 %
                       
NET INCOME $ 160,327     $ 167,758       -4.4 %   $ 404,518     $ 329,606       22.7 %
                       
Earnings per share - basic and diluted $ 0.02     $ 0.02     N/M   $ 0.06     $ 0.05     N/M
Average number of shares outstanding   7,263,508       7,263,508           7,263,508       7,263,508      



