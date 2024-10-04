President Cyril Ramaphosa: Bicentenary of Founding the Basotho Nation and 58th Anniversary of Independence of The Kingdom of Lesotho

Speech by President Cyril Ramaphosa on the occasion of the Bicentenary of the Founding the Basotho Nation and the 58th Anniversary of Independence of The Kingdom of Lesotho, Friday, 04 October 2024, Maseru, Lesotho

Programme Director,

His Majesty, King Letsie III and Queen Mohato Seeiso,

The Right Honourable Samuel Matekane, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Lesotho,

Eminent Majesties, Excellencies, Heads of State and Government,

The Deputy President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Honourable, Kembo Mohadi

United Nations Deputy Secretary-General, Ms Amina J. Mohammed

Honourable Ministers,

Senior Government Officials,

Members of the Media,

Dumelang Basotho ba batle.

It is an honour and a privilege to be invited to this auspicious occasion.

I convey the well wishes of the people of South Africa to His Majesty and the people of Lesotho on the 58th anniversary of independence and the Bicentennial of the founding of this great nation in 1824.

South Africa and Lesotho are bound together by history, geography, culture and language.

We share a common destiny.

The Mountain Kingdom has made – and continues to make – a great contribution to African society, knowledge and development.

Lesotho is as solid as the majestic Maluti mountains, which overlook the vast splendour of the valleys and cliffs of this beautiful country.

Marena a Lesotho, those brave monarchs that built this nation, are looking down from the great beyond with pride, celebrating what are momentous achievements.

As you celebrate this Bicentennial, we pay homage to the benevolent nation builder, father of the Basotho people, King Moshoeshoe I.

We pay homage to his vision, his wisdom and the bravery with which he fought for the liberty of his people.

He formed a unified nation that today still embodies his commitment to peaceful coexistence.

Morena Letsie III, you have under your rule and stewardship continued this great tradition with vigour, wisdom, compassion and love of the people of the Kingdom.

As your neighbours in Southern Africa and across the African continent, we appreciate your excellent leadership, your commitment to peace and development and your contribution to the cause of humanity.

We celebrate the deep bonds of friendship and solidarity between Basotho and South Africans.

This is a relationship forged through a collective past and shared aspirations for the future.

I stand here today, representing my government and the people of South Africa, deeply aware of the heroic sacrifices Basotho made in support of the struggle against apartheid.

Against enormous odds and at a great cost, the people of Lesotho extended a hand of friendship and solidarity.

They offered refuge to our freedom fighters.

As Basotho, you stood with our people even as the brutal apartheid armed forces crossed the border to kill and maim.

We mourn the many Basotho who lost their lives alongside those of their South African sisters and brothers.

We will remain forever grateful for these acts of selfless solidarity. Re a leboga.

Speaking on the occasion of a State Banquet hosted in Maseru by His Majesty King Moshoeshoe II, on the 12th of July 1995, President Nelson Mandela said:

“I am mindful of being amongst a people who have fought so valiantly for our freedom as for your own.

“Although the ties between our people go back so many years, only now can they flourish to their full potential, under conditions of our own choosing.”

The excellent relationship that has existed since then, has reached even greater heights today.

Both countries continue to work together in many areas of mutual interest for the benefit of our respective peoples.

As we gather here today on this historic occasion, we extend once again our congratulations to His Majesty King Letsie III and the government and people of the Kingdom of Lesotho.

Your achievements are to be celebrated with joy.

A glorious future beckons for this great nation and its people.

Re le lakaletsa letsatsi le monate la boipuso. Khotso, Pula, Nala!

I thank you.