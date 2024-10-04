Vermont Agency of Education Announces Child Nutrition Programs Available for Students

For Immediate Release.

The Vermont Agency of Education announced the availability of federal child nutrition programs for the 2024-2025 school year. All public schools in Vermont, and many independent schools participate in the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program. Because of Vermont’s universal meals law, these schools can offer free meals through either the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), or Provision 2.

This year, many more locations qualify to offer free after school snacks and meals through area-eligibility. Vermont’s participation in the Medicaid direct certification demonstration project has improved data sharing, and a recent federal rule change makes it easier for schools to participate in the Community Eligibility Provision. These two factors have made more towns eligible to offer free afterschool snacks and meals. More towns will also be eligible to have free open meal sites next summer. After School Programs and non-profit organizations that have not previously offered the federal child nutrition programs are encouraged to learn more.

