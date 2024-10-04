October 3, 2024 - Attorney General Miyares Helps Wrinkles the Giraffe Find Her Forever Home

Commonwealth of Virginia

Attorney General Miyares Helps Wrinkles the Giraffe Find Her Forever Home

RICHMOND, VA – Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares secured a significant victory in the Commonwealth's ongoing fight against animal cruelty in a Rockbridge County Circuit Court ruling where four giraffes, including two pregnant females, will be immediately relocated from the Natural Bridge Zoo. The giraffes were among 71 animals awarded to Rockbridge County after a March 2024 jury verdict found overwhelming evidence of neglect at the zoo.

Among the neglected animals are four giraffes: Wrinkles, Valentine, Jeffrey, and Little Girl.

"Animal cruelty cases are the ones that break your heart," said Attorney General Jason Miyares. "Wrinkles the Giraffe and her family will find safe, loving environments who know how to care for them. My congratulations goes out to our Animal Law Unit for stepping up and bringing justice to Wrinkles and her playmates. Every Virginian with a heart looks forward to seeing Wrinkles in her forever home."

The giraffes were part of a large-scale operation conducted in December 2023, during which the Attorney General’s Office and local authorities seized animals from unsafe conditions at the Natural Bridge Zoo. In March 2024, a jury confirmed that the state was right to seize 71 of those animals, including the giraffes, capuchin monkeys, exotic birds, and other species.

The giraffes’ relocation is being handled by trained professionals in coordination with animal welfare experts and veterinarians to ensure the giraffes’ health and safety during the move.

This victory in the civil case is reinforced by an order requiring the zoo's former owners to pay nearly $200,000 for the care of the seized animals. Meanwhile, the criminal investigation remains ongoing.

This case was carried out by the Attorney General’s Animal Law Unit led by Senior Assistant Attorney General Michelle Welch. Assistant Attorney General Kelci Block and Assistant Attorney General Sarah Hornberger also contributed on behalf of Rockbridge County and the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Read the court order here.

