Global Sports Nutrition Market is Expected to Evolve at a High 7.4% CAGR through 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

Increasing number of people involved in sports activities around the world to improve their physical and mental health are also expected to increase the demand for sports nutrition over the coming years.

Westford, USA, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the Sports Nutrition Market will attain a value of USD 81.8 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period (2024-2031). Growing awareness regarding the benefits of sports nutrition among athletes around the world and advancements in sports nutrition is estimated to drive market growth. An increasing number of people involved in sports activities around the world to improve their physical and mental health are also expected to increase the demand for sports nutrition over the coming years.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Sports Nutrition Market"

Pages - 197

Tables - 95

Figures – 76

Sports Nutrition Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 42.9 billion Estimated Value by 2031 USD 81.8 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Application, Formulation, Consumer Group, Sales Channel, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Report Highlights Updated financial information/product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Use of natural and organic ingredients for sports nutrition products Key Market Drivers Rising health consciousness and growing participation in sports

Segments Highlights

Probiotics Estimated to Account for a Substantial Share of Global Sports Nutrition Demand Outlook

Athletes engage in extreme physical activities and always need to maintain optimal performance. Probiotics can help them maintain their health by improving intestinal barrier function, immunological function, and antioxidant defenses among other factors. Probiotics also help in reducing the incidence of diseases by promoting a healthy gut for sports personalities. Growing awareness regarding all of these benefits helps this segment hold a dominant market share.

Sales of Sports Nutrition Products via e-Commerce Channels are Projected to Boom Over the Coming Years

Consumer preferences have been rapidly changing around the world as people prefer online shopping to the actual retail experience of an offline store. A boom in e-commerce activity around the world coupled with the high availability of multiple sports nutrition products and services via e-commerce are also expected to create new opportunities for sports nutrition suppliers in this segment going forward.

High Health Awareness Helps North America Spearhead Sales of Sports nutrition Products on a Global Level

North America is projected to account for a substantial share of the global sports nutrition demand outlook in the future owing to high health consciousness among people and the presence of key sports nutrition providers. The increasing incidence of obesity and other lifestyle disorders in this region is pushing people to engage more in sports and outdoor activities, thereby also boosting sales of sports nutrition. The United States is projected to be the most opportune market for sports nutrition companies looking to make a mark in this region.

Sports Nutrition Market Insights:

Drivers

Rising health consciousness and awareness regarding the benefits of sports nutrition among people

Increasing participation of people in sports and outdoor activities

High emphasis of athletes on performance maximization

Restraints

Issues with brand protection and counterfeit products

Premium pricing of advanced sports nutrition products and services

Prominent Players in Sports Nutrition Market

MusclePharm

Abbott Laboratories

Clif Bar & Company

Coca-Cola Company

CytoSport Inc.

Glanbia PLC

GNC Holdings, Inc.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Monster Beverage Corporation

Nestle S.A.

PepsiCo, Inc.

Procter & Gamble Co.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Ultimate Nutrition Inc.

The Nature's Bounty Co.

Scitec Nutrition

Nutrabolt

Optimum Nutrition, Inc.

Red Bull GmbH

Weider Global Nutrition

Key Questions Answered in Sports Nutrition Market Report

What drives the global sports nutrition market growth?

Who are the leading sports nutrition providers in the world?

Which region leads the demand for sports nutrition in the world?

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (rising health consciousness among people, increasing awareness regarding benefits of sports nutrition, emphasis of athletes on performance maximization), restraints (counterfeit sports nutrition products, premium pricing of advanced sports nutrition products), and opportunities (use of natural and organic ingredients in sports nutrition products), influencing the growth of Sports Nutrition market.

Market Penetration: All-inclusive analysis of product portfolio of different market players and status of new product launches.

Product Development/Innovation: Elaborate assessment of R&D activities, new product development, and upcoming trends of the Sports Nutrition market.

Market Development: Detailed analysis of potential regions where the market has potential to grow.

Market Diversification: Comprehensive assessment of new product launches, recent developments, and emerging regional markets.

Competitive Landscape: Detailed analysis of growth strategies, revenue analysis, and product innovation by new and established market players.

