Midland States Bancorp, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on Thursday, October 24

EFFINGHAM, Ill., Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSBI) announced today that it will issue its third quarter 2024 financial results after market close on Thursday, October 24, 2024. Along with the press release announcing the financial results, the Company will publish an investor presentation that will be available on the Webcasts and Presentations page of its investor relations website.



About Midland State Bancorp, Inc.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, and is the sole shareholder of Midland States Bank. As of June 30, 2024, the Company had total assets of approximately $7.76 billion, and its Wealth Management Group had assets under administration of approximately $4.00 billion. The Company provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products and services and business equipment financing, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. For additional information, visit https://www.midlandsb.com/ or https://www.linkedin.com/company/midland-states-bank.

CONTACT:

Eric Lemke, Chief Financial Officer, at elemke@midlandsb.com or (217) 974-7144

