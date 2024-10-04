Shriners Hospitals for Children Canada Hosts 36th Canada Shrine Bowl

Celebrating 100 years of caring for children

MONTREAL, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 36th edition of the Canada Shrine Bowl will take place on Saturday, October 5 at 1 p.m. at Concordia Stadium, 7200 Sherbrooke Street West in Montreal. Each year, the game raises awareness about our patients and the pediatric specialty care thousands of them receive annually. Shriners Children’s Canada will be celebrating its 100th anniversary this year and has provided pediatric specialty care to thousands of patients over that time. This year’s game will also feature two patient ambassadors, Finley and Émerick, to proudly represent the hospital.

This year's matchup is between the Concordia University Stingers against the Sherbrooke University Vert & Or. The public is invited to attend this annual event in support of Shriners Hospitals for Children Canada.

Kevin Regimbald, head coach of the Vert & Or, and Brad Collinson, head coach of the Concordia Stingers, are all set for this superb sporting match between the two teams. This year, Montreal Alouettes player, Kristian Matte, will be the guest of honor. Accompanied by the Karnak Shriners, he will co-chair the opening and closing ceremonies of the game.

Finley

Finley was born with congenital scoliosis, missing and misshapen vertebrae, along with several rib anomalies. In addition to these spinal conditions, she faces spina bifida occulta, ketotic hypoglycemia, and severe asthma. Despite these challenges, Finley has never let her diagnoses define her. Since the age of 1, she has been traveling from Calgary to Montreal to see Dr. Ouellet at Shriners Hospitals for Children Canada. Thanks to the expert care she receives, Finley can enjoy her favorite activities—swimming, biking, gymnastics, and dancing. Her greatest joy comes from doing handstands and cartwheels, proving that nothing can hold her back!

Émerick

Émerick, 8 years old, was diagnosed with cerebral palsy, which made it hard for him to move. After a long, three-year wait for surgery at another hospital, his family found hope at Shriners Hospitals for Children Canada, known for its quick and excellent care. Within months, Émerick had a life-changing surgery called selective dorsal rhizotomy, which has helped him gain independence. Now, he can kick a soccer ball, walk with special aids, and stand longer without support. In just six months, Émerick has made incredible progress, showing his determination and the amazing support he has received.

The public is welcome to attend the Shrine Bowl. The doors will open at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 5. To purchase tickets, go to Stingers.ca | Buy Tickets .

If you cannot attend the game but still wish to donate for our patients, you can send an e-transfer to moncontribution@shrinenet.org (include your full name and address to receive a tax receipt).

About Shriners Hospitals for Children Canada

Established in Montreal in 1925, Shriners Hospital for Children ─ Canada is the only Canadian facility within the extensive Shriners Hospitals network. A bilingual hospital, it offers ultra-specialized acute orthopedic care to children from Canada, the United States and around the world. The hospital's mission is to promote health and provide treatment and rehabilitation for infants, children and young adults with orthopedic and neuromuscular conditions such as scoliosis, osteogenesis imperfecta, clubfoot, hip dysplasia and cerebral palsy.

The hospital is committed to excellence and innovation in clinical practice, research and education. Affiliated with McGill University, the hospital enables resident physicians and healthcare professionals to take advantage of its facilities on the Glen site to further their training and experience. In addition to offering a patient- and family-centered care environment, the hospital is present in communities across Canada through telemedicine, outreach clinics and satellite clinics.

Laure Moureaux, Communications Advisor, Shriners Hospitals for Children Canada

514-282-7222 / Cell: 514-207-2267, lmoureaux@shrinenet.org

Chloe Ricciardi, Public Relations, Concordia University

514-796-7969, chloe.ricciardi@concordia.ca

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.