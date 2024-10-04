Loose Bee Launches “Fairway Vibes”: The World’s First Easy Listening Dance Album to Enhance Golf Performance

Making Music Making Vibes

Loose Bee Launches “Fairway Vibes”

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Loose Bee, the innovative music production company, is thrilled to announce the release next Friday 11th October of “Fairway Vibes,” the world’s first easy listening dance album designed to improve the mental game of golf. Whether practicing on the driving range, commuting, or relaxing, regular listening to this album is set to enhance the focus and approach of any golfer, ultimately leading to better performance on the course.Following the successful launch of the “Queen’s Gambit” album series last month, which targeted the world’s 600 million chess players, Loose Bee now turns its attention to the global golfing community. With over 60 million golfers worldwide – source National Golf Foundation Survey 2023 , “Fairway Vibes” offers a unique and accessible way to improve their game through music.The album features 18 tracks, each reflecting a stage of the 18-hole game, taking listeners through various aspects of golf:1. First Tee Focus2. Mastering The Swing3. Swing Mental Game4. Which Club To Use5. Fairway Precision6. Short Game Savvy7. Bunker Mastery8. Putting Mastery9. Reading The Greens10. Strategic Play11. In The Zone12. Weather Warrior13. Recover The Shot14. Drive It Home15. Finishing Strong16. Mindful Swing17. Approach Accuracy18. Reflect And GrowPeter Gunn, co-founder of Loose Bee, commented, “Just as we did for chess, which is going down very well with listeners who attest to game improvement, we are confident that regular listening to ‘Fairway Vibes’ will have the same positive outcome for golfers.”“Fairway Vibes” is available for free on popular music streaming platforms such as YouTube and Spotify, making it easily accessible to golfers everywhere.For more information, please contact: Loose Bee Email: info@loosebee.com, Web: www.loosebee.com Spotify/YouTube/Apple – Search Loose BeeYOU CAN PRE-SAVE THE RELEASE VIA LOOSE BEE’s DISTRIBUTION PARTNER HERE:About Loose Bee Loose Bee is an independent collaboration of song writers and artists pioneering music production dedicated to creating innovative and impactful music experiences across many genres and activities. With a main focus where appropriate on enhancing mental performance through music e.g. Golf. Loose Bee continues to and will push the boundaries of what music can achieve.

