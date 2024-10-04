Moody’s raises Yinson Production’s outlook to positive, affirms Ba1 rating

Yinson Boronia Production B.V. (LSE:YPANBR)

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moody’s Ratings (“Moody’s”) has revised the outlook on Yinson Boronia Production B.V.’s rating from stable to positive, while reaffirming its credit rating of “Ba1”. Yinson Boronia Production B.V. owns and operates FPSO Anna Nery for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (“Petrobras”) in the Marlim field offshore Brazil. This change in outlook reflects Moody’s confidence in the financial strength of FPSO Anna Nery, supported by its stable operational performance and the vessel’s importance to Petrobras’ revenue stream.The improved outlook for Yinson Boronia Production B.V. is also supported by the recent upgrade of Brazil’s sovereign rating from “Ba2” to “Ba1”, along with the revision of Petrobras’ outlook from stable to positive, with a “Ba1” credit rating.

