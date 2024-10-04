Pulse Oil Corp. Announces Annual General Meeting Results and Subsequent Board Change

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulse Oil Corp., (“Pulse” or the "Company”) (TSXV: PUL) is pleased to announce the results from its 2024 annual general meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on September 27, 2024, in Vancouver, B.C. Shareholders voted as follows on the matters before the Meeting.



Election of Directors

All five of the nominees listed in Pulse’s management information circular dated August 20, 2024 that were proposed by management for election to the board of directors at the Meeting were duly elected. The directors will remain in office until the next annual meeting of the Company’s shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed.

Annual general meeting results:

Election of Directors Nominee For % For Withheld % Withheld Garth Johnson 210,864,881 99.24 1,621,000 0.76 Drew Cadenhead 194,227,301 93.58 13,329,942 6.42 John Doyle 212,079,881 99.81 406,000 0.19 Daniel Bolstad 212,079,881 99.81 406,000 0.19 Patrick Harrison 212,479,881 100 6,000 0.00 The directors will remain in office until the next annual meeting of the Company’s shareholders or until their earlier resignation. For % For Against Against % Withheld Withheld % Appointment of Auditors 212,291,509 99.81 N/A N/A 406,000 0.19 Other Business 210,417,881 99.03 2,068,000 0.97 N/A N/A



Appointment of Auditors

Shareholders appointed MNP LLP as auditor of the Company for the upcoming year and authorized the directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the auditor.

Change to Board of Directors

In other news, subsequent to the AGM discussed above, Pulse announces that Mr. Drew Cadenhead has tendered his resignation from the Board of Directors of Pulse Oil Corp.

Pulse CEO, Garth Johnson, commented, “Drew is a founding shareholder, director, and a former executive of Pulse Oil. After helping to fund the start-up of Pulse Oil, he was critical to business growth in 2015 while Pulse searched for attractive opportunities. He was instrumental through the acquisition and development of a number of opportunities, including our primary current focus, the Bigoray EOR program in Alberta. Drew remains a shareholder of Pulse and I would like to thank Drew for all he has done over the almost 25 years that we have worked together. I appreciate his availability for our team to continue to use Drew in the future as a valuable advisor, his 45-years of experience in our industry, both as a geoscientist and as a business developer will continue to be a resource Pulse can call upon.”

About Pulse

Pulse is a Canadian company incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) that is primarily focused on a 100% Working Interest Enhanced Oil Project Located in West Central Alberta, Canada. The project includes two established Nisku pinnacle reef reservoirs that have been producing sweet light crude oil for over 40 years.

The Company has instituted a proven recovery methodology (NGL solvent injection) to further enhance the ultimate oil recovery from these two proven pools. With under 10 million barrels of oil recovered to date, and representing approximately 30% recovery factor from the pools, Pulse is moving forward to execute the EOR project and unlock significant value for shareholders. Pulse’s total reclamation liabilities are just $2.96 million which, when compared to many peers in the industry in Western Canada, are very low.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:

Pulse Oil Corp.

Garth Johnson

CEO

‎604-306-4421‎

garth@pulseoilcorp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.