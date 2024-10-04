Monroe® Introduces New Heavy Duty Chassis: A New Line of Drag Links and Tie Rods Engineered for Performance

Monroe Heavy Duty Chassis parts keep over-the-road vehicles going strong mile after mile





SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monroe® proudly announces the launch of its new Heavy Duty Chassis offering complete with drag links and tie rods. This robust chassis is engineered to meet the rigorous demands of commercial and heavy-duty vehicles, ensuring exceptional performance on the road.

The new heavy-duty drag links and tie rods are constructed with design features like electrostatic paint and phosphate coating for corrosion resistance to help with long-lasting reliability in tough operating conditions.

“As a trusted leader in heavy-duty products, the Monroe brand consistently seeks to expand its offerings,” said Adam Richardson, Executive Director of Product Management. “With features such as induction-hardened ball studs and greaseable sockets, our new line of heavy-duty drag links and tie rods exemplifies our commitment to application-engineered designs that deliver durability for the long haul.”

Monroe Heavy Duty Chassis offers drag links and tie rods for a range of commercial and heavy-duty vehicles, including the (2002-2012) International 4300 (Front Right Outer) with part number TR10100 (Steering Tie Rod End, VIO 3,626,369). It also accommodates the 2008-2018 Freightliner Cascadia (Front Left Outer) and (2000-2018) Ford F-750 (Front Left Outer) using part number TR10082 (Steering Tie Rod End, VIO 1,094,386), ensuring compatibility with a wide variety of vehicles on the road today.

For more information, please visit: https://www.monroe.com/products/heavy-duty/drag-links-tie-rods.html

About Monroe

Monroe is a leading name in the aftermarket automotive industry, committed to engineering excellence and customer satisfaction. With a reputation built on quality and reliability, Monroe continues to innovate and provide high-performance solutions for automotive professionals and enthusiasts.

CONTACT:

Simonetta Esposito

Global Communications

Tenneco

Sesposito@driv.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bb5884df-7cde-4295-974f-ee0ff754819d

Monroe® New Heavy Duty Chassis Heavy-Duty Tie Rods and Drag Links Now Available

