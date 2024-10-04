Falco’s Horne 5 Project Before the BAPE

Falco Resources Completes Public Hearing Process

MONTREAL, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Falco Resources Ltd (TSX.V: FPC) (“Falco” or the “Company”) would like to thank the public, organizations and businesses that participated in the hearings of the Office of Public Hearings on the Environment (BAPE) that ended on October 3rd in the Anishinabeg community of the Long Point First Nation. During this second part of the public hearings, the many participants expressed their point of view on the Falco Horne 5 Project.



More than 90 briefs were filed with the Commission of Inquiry, which offers participants the opportunity to make their voices heard and share their perspectives. Falco welcomes the support and commitment expressed by participants for the project, while taking into account the concerns raised and the recommendations made. Falco also welcomes the respectful and constructive climate in which the second part of the hearings took place, reflecting the collective commitment to the future of Rouyn-Noranda.

Ultimately, this exercise helped to frame the challenges and opportunities associated with the project and Falco will now take the time to analyze all the memoirs. It will then bring together the Advisory Committee to discuss the issues raised and collectively identify possible solutions to improve its project to allow for harmonious development.

Falco proposed several innovative initiatives that will allow for rigorous planning, aimed at minimizing the additional pressure on the surrounding environment. Falco noted that its proactive and collaborative approach was well received, and that many are already mobilizing to participate in the reflection. Taking its responsibilities seriously, Falco is determined to meet the expectations expressed, particularly with regard to the environment, the social and economic development of Rouyn-Noranda and will be ready to deliver a project that will meet its commitments.

Hélène Cartier, Vice-President, Environment, Sustainable Development and Community Relations, said, “Completely legitimate concerns have been shared and we are in listening mode in order to optimize our project. We felt the community's desire to prepare for the delivery of the project and to take advantage of the coming years to gradually prepare the host environment. We warmly thank the many participants present throughout this process. We would also like to thank Mr. Joseph Zayed, President, as well as Mr. Martin Lessard and Ms. Geneviève Meloche, Commissioners, whose contribution, professionalism, expertise and attentiveness must be highlighted.”

Luc Lessard, President and CEO, stated, “The information received from the participants will be treated by Falco with the greatest consideration and there is no doubt that it will be beneficial for the project and all the communities. We would like to thank our employees and consultants for their support and exceptional work during this process. We are convinced that the Falco Horne 5 Project will be an extraordinary opportunity for growth, development and diversification for the region. The Falco Horne 5 Project has the potential to act as an economic lever, but also as a social lever for the benefit of the Rouyn-Noranda community.”

The BAPE report is due to be sent to the minister by December 26, 2024 and its publication is scheduled for mid-January 2025.

About Falco

Falco Resources Ltd. is one of the largest mineral claim holders in the Province of Québec, with extensive land holdings in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Falco owns approximately 67,000 hectares of land in the Noranda Mining Camp, which represents 67% of the entire camp and includes 13 former gold and base metal mine sites. Falco’s principal asset is the Falco Horne 5 Project located under the former Horne mine that was operated by Noranda from 1927 to 1976 and produced 11.6 million ounces of gold and 2.5 billion pounds of copper. Osisko Development Corp is Falco’s largest shareholder owning a 16.7% interest in the Corporation.

