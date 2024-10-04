Naphthalene Derivatives Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, and Drivers For 2024-2033

Naphthalene Derivatives Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The naphthalene derivatives market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $9.05 billion in 2023 to $9.79 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to historical growth in chemical industry, expansion in dye and pigment industries, application in plasticizers and polymers, role in pesticides and agrochemicals, contributions to construction industry.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Naphthalene Derivatives Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The naphthalene derivatives market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $13.04 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growth in textile dyeing industry, innovation in construction materials, increasing demand in electronics, rise in green chemistry initiatives, exploration in pharmaceutical applications.

Growth Driver Of The Naphthalene Derivatives Market

The expanding construction sector is expected to boost the growth of the naphthalene derivatives market going forward. Construction refers to the actions involved in installing and assembling project tools and materials on the work site in accordance with approved construction plans, guidelines, and specifications. Naphthalene derivatives, commonly employed in the production of concrete admixtures such as superplasticizers and plasticizers, enhance the workability and durability of concrete, thereby driving increased demand in the construction industry.

Who Are The Leading Competitors In The Naphthalene Derivatives Market Share?

Key players in the market include Rutgers Chemicals GmbH, BASF SE, Huntsman International LLC, Koppers Inc., Arkema SA, Evonik Industries AG, Kao Corporation, Cromogenia-Units SA, Clariant AG, King Industries Inc., Carbon Tech Group Ltd., JFE Chemical Corporation, Rain Carbon Inc., Giovanni Bozzetto Spa, Covestro AG, Himadri Specialty Chemical Ltd., Nippon Steel Chemical & Material Co. Ltd., Merck Co. & KGaA, Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, Shandong Hongyuan Chemical Co. Ltd., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Biosynth Carbosynth Ltd., Nouryon Chemicals (Jiaxing) Co. Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., Eastman Chemical Company, Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Naphthalene Derivatives Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the market are focused on the production of naphthalene derevatives, such as the Purified 2,6-Naphthalene Dicarboxylic Acid (PNDA) production unit, to gain a competitive advantage and expand their customer base. A purified 2,6-Naphthalene Dicarboxylic Acid (PNDA) production unit is a facility designed and built for the manufacturing of specific chemical compounds, including naphthalate polymers, and its purification is essential to achieving a high level of chemical purity.

How Is The Global Naphthalene Derivatives Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: Sulphonated Naphthalene Formaldehyde, Phthalic Anhydride, Naphthalene Sulphonic Acid,Naphthols,Alkyl Naphthalene Sulphonates Salts, Other Product Types

2) By Form Type: Liquid Naphthalene Derivatives, Powder Naphthalene Derivatives

3) By Source Type: Coal Tar, Petroleum, Other Source Types

4) By End-Use Industry Type: Construction, Agro-Chemicals, Textiles, Oil and Gas, Paints and Coatings, Pulp and Paper, Pharmaceuticals, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Naphthalene Derivatives Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Naphthalene Derivatives Market Definition

The naphthalene derivatives refer to an aromatic hydrocarbon and the wetting agents that are extensively used as lubricants and wood-preserving compounds in various industries. It is useful as wetting agents and surfactants for dispersing colloids, increasing the solubility of hydrophobic substances, and as insecticides.

