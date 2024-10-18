Expert artists share their skills and knowledge in Drawing Desk Masterclasses, guiding students through comprehensive lessons and techniques to help master the craft. Learn the full process of character building, sketching, coloring, and shading with Drawing Desk Character Design Masterclasses Stay on track with intuitive on-screen lesson guides, text and audio instructions. Learn at your own pace and master new skills with Drawing Desk Masterclasses

NY, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Introducing Drawing Desk Masterclasses : The Ultimate 5-in-1 Digital Art Learning App**A Game-Changer in Digital Art Education Now Available on Drawing Desk**Singapore (October, 18, 2024) — Drawing Desk, a leading digital art app with 70 Million users, known for its innovative approach to creativity, is thrilled to announce the launch of Drawing Desk Masterclasses, an unparalleled digital art education experience that brings together professional digital artists around the world to teach the full process of drawing, with step-by-step lesson instructions and all the digital drawing tools needed, in a single app.Drawing Desk Masterclasses go beyond traditional video tutorials. While most platforms stop at video instructions, leaving students feeling like passive observers, Drawing Desk takes the learning process further by integrating multiple learning formats in one seamless experience. “We’ve seen the limitations in current digital art learning platforms, and we wanted to create a solution that not only offers video tutorials but also gives students the tools to practice and develop their skills interactively” said Dumindu Harsha, Chief Executive Officer, 4Axis Technologies, Singapore.Each Masterclass is designed to engage students through:- Video demonstrations led by professional digital artists.- Step-by-step on-screen lesson guides to ensure clarity and ease of following along.- Text and voice instructions to cater to diverse learning styles.- A complete set of digital drawing tools to create your own artWith this unique combination, users can fully immerse themselves in the process of learning art, from foundational techniques to advanced tips and tricks, all in one app.Furthermore, Drawing Desk offers 800+ simple step-by-step drawing lessons including Marvel Super Heroes , making it the only official app on the App Store where Marvel fans can learn to bring their favorite Marvel Super Heroes to life. Other lesson categories include Kawaii, Manga & Anime, Art Therapy, Mecha, Doodle, and many more.*Opportunities for Talented Artists to Partner with Drawing DeskIn addition to offering world-class learning experiences, Drawing Desk Masterclasses are opening up unique opportunities for talented artists worldwide. Through the Drawing Desk’s special Creator Tool, artists can easily create and upload their own Masterclasses, sharing their expertise and earning a share of the revenue generated from their content.Masterclasses position Drawing Desk as a platform that not only nurtures student creativity, but also empowers artists to grow and monetize their skills.Download Drawing Desk on AppStore*App Link - https://apps.apple.com/us/app/drawing-desk-learn-to-draw-app/id588358613 *Website - https://drawingdesk.com/

