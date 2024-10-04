Global Organic Substrate Packaging Material Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

Organic Substrate Packaging Material Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The organic substrate packaging material market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $14.24 billion in 2023 to $15 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to consumer electronics boom, environmental concerns, regulatory standards, market competition, global economic trends.

The organic substrate packaging material market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $18.53 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to electric vehicle market growth, circular economy initiatives, stringent environmental regulations, rising consumer electronics trends, supply chain resilience.

An increase in use of semiconductors is expected to propel the growth of the organic substrate packaging material market going forward. Semiconductors are materials that have electrical conductivity between that of a conductor (like metals) and an insulator (like non-metals). They are crucial components in the field of electronics and play a fundamental role in the construction of various electronic devices. Organic substrate packaging materials play a vital role in the semiconductor industry, particularly in the packaging and assembly of integrated circuits (ICs). These materials serve as the structural foundation for mounting and connecting semiconductor devices, providing electrical insulation and mechanical support. The organic substrate packaging materials enhance the reliability, thermal performance, and overall functionality of semiconductors. With the increasing demand for compact and high-performance electronic devices, the semiconductor industry relies on advanced organic substrate packaging materials to enable the miniaturization and efficient integration of semiconductor components.

Key players in the market include Amkor Technology Inc., Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc., Compass Technology Co. Ltd., Hitachi Chemical Company Ltd., Mitsubishi Corporation, STATS ChipPAC Pte Ltd., NGK Spark Plug Co. Ltd., Shinko Electric Industries Co. Ltd., Showa Denko KK, Kyocera Corporation, WUS Printed Circuit Co. Ltd., Ajinomoto Group, Microchip Technology Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Unimicron Technology Corporation, Ibiden Co. Ltd., AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG, Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd., Amcor plc, Fujikura Ltd., Nippon Mektron Ltd., Tripod Technology Corporation, Compeq Manufacturing Co. Ltd., HannStar Board Corporation, Kingboard Chemical Holdings Ltd., Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Nitto Denko Corporation, Rogers Corporation, Shenzhen Kinwong Electronic Co. Ltd., Unitech Printed Circuit Board Corporation, Young Poong Electronics Co. Ltd., CMK Corporation, Daeduck GDS Co. Ltd., Dynamic Electronics Co. Ltd., Flexium Interconnect Inc., Fujitsu Interconnect Technologies Ltd., Interflex Co. Ltd., LG Innotek Co. Ltd., Multek Corporation.

Major companies operating in in the organic substrate packaging material market are into partnerships to strengthen their position in the market. A business strategic partnership refers to a structured affiliation between two or more commercial enterprises, typically established via one or more business agreements or contracts.

1) By Technology: Small Outline (SO) Packages, Grid Array (GA) Packages, Flat No-Leads Packages, Quad Flat Package (QFP), Dual In-Line Package (DIP), Other Technologies

2) By Application: Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Other Applications

3) By End-Use: Mobile Phones, FPD (Flat Panel Display), Other End-Uses

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market share in 2023. North America was the second-largest region in the market. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Organic substrate packaging material is a highly reliable and fine design rule used in semiconductor packaging. They are used as a foundation layer in the semiconductor.

The Organic Substrate Packaging Material Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on organic substrate packaging material market size, organic substrate packaging material market drivers and trends, organic substrate packaging material market major players and organic substrate packaging material market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

