Global Modular Robotics Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Modular Robotics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The modular robotics market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $8.12 billion in 2023 to $9.47 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to demand for customization, cost-efficiency and scalability, evolving industrial needs, focus on lean manufacturing, diversity of applications, training and education initiatives, increased safety standards, government initiatives and funding.

The modular robotics market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching to $16.97 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to emergence of small and medium-sized enterprises (smes), focus on rapid prototyping, customization in consumer electronics manufacturing, global resilience in supply chain management, demand for lightweight and portable robotics, focus on user-friendly interfaces. Major trends in the forecast period include collaborative and cooperative robotics, rapid advances in robotic arm technologies, integration of artificial intelligence (ai), focus on scalability, application diversity across industries, evolving simulation and digital twin technologies, human-robot collaboration in warehouse automation.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=7937&type=smp

The increasing adoption of robots in the electronics and automotive industries is driving the modular robotics market going forward. Robots are being adopted by the automotive and electronics industries for automation. By increasing automation in a factory, modular robotics decreases costs and improves efficiency in the automotive industry. Modular robots are also used in electronics manufacturing for lean production time and reducing costs.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/modular-robotics-global-market-report

Key players in the modular robotics market include Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Limited, Universal Robots A/S, DENSO Corporation, Rethink Robotics GmbH, KUKA AG, Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., Acmi SpA, Shibaura Machine, Stäubli International AG, Engel Austria GmbH, Comau SPA, Cassioli Group, ABB Ltd., Acutronic Robotics, LEGO System AS, FANUC Corporation, Adept Technology Inc., Epson Robots, Omron Adept Technologies Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Emerson Electric Co., Robert Bosch GmbH, Delta Electronics Inc., Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. KG, Kollmorgen Corporation, Advantech Co. Ltd.

Advanced technology is a key trend gaining popularity in the modular robotics market. Major companies operating in the modular robotics market are advancing toward the use of cost-effective technologies to gain a competitive edge in the market.

1) By Product Type: SCARA Modular Robots, Articulated Modular Robots, Cartesian Modular Robots, Parallel Modular Robots, Other Robots

2) By Hardware Design: Chain-based, Lattice-based, Strut-based

3) By Configuration: Auto-Configuration, Manual Configuration

4) By End Use Industry: Automotive, Electronics and Electrical, Chemical, Food and Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Other End Use Industries

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the modular robotics market share in 2023. The regions covered in the modular robotics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Modular Robotics Market Definition

Modular robotics refers to robots designed with parts that can be reconfigured to assume different shapes and functions. These robots have the capability of reconfiguring their shapes autonomously in many cases and adapting to new circumstances, performing new tasks, or recovering from damage beyond the conventional actuation, sensing, and control typically found in fixed-morphology robots.

